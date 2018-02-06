Penn State's Saquon Barkley among 19 area players invited to NFL Combine
Nineteen football players from Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and IUP have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 27 through March 5 in Indianapolis.
Players will meet and work out with NFL coaches and executives in intensive evaluation sessions designed to reveal a player's ability to play in the league.
Penn State will be represented by running back Saquon Barkley, projected to be a top-five pick in the draft, safeties Marcus Allen and Troy Apke (Mt. Lebanon), cornerbacks Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, inside linebacker Jason Cabinda, tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
Pitt's players invited include punter Ryan Winslow, safety Jordan Whitehead (Central Valley), wide receiver Jester Weah, offensive tackles Brian O'Neill and Jaryd Jones-Smith, returner Quadree Henderson and cornerback Avonte Maddox.
West Virginia players invited include running back Justin Crawford, wide receiver Ka'Ran White and safety Kyzie White
Safety Max Redfield will represent IUP.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.