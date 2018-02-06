Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State's Saquon Barkley among 19 area players invited to NFL Combine

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Running back Saquon Barkley of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts on the field after defeating the Washington Huskies 35-28 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions won 35-28.
Pitt's Jordan Whitehead trots into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against Syracuse on October 7, 2017 in Syracuse, N.Y.
Pitt's Avonte Maddox sacks Miami quarterback Evan Shirreffs in the fourth quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Penn State safety Troy Apke celebrates after breaking up a pass against Ohio State during the first half Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) makes a move on Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Nineteen football players from Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and IUP have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 27 through March 5 in Indianapolis.

Players will meet and work out with NFL coaches and executives in intensive evaluation sessions designed to reveal a player's ability to play in the league.

Penn State will be represented by running back Saquon Barkley, projected to be a top-five pick in the draft, safeties Marcus Allen and Troy Apke (Mt. Lebanon), cornerbacks Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, inside linebacker Jason Cabinda, tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Pitt's players invited include punter Ryan Winslow, safety Jordan Whitehead (Central Valley), wide receiver Jester Weah, offensive tackles Brian O'Neill and Jaryd Jones-Smith, returner Quadree Henderson and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

West Virginia players invited include running back Justin Crawford, wide receiver Ka'Ran White and safety Kyzie White

Safety Max Redfield will represent IUP.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

