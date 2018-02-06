Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill's Jacobs nabs PSAC honor

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Laurel Highlands' Dontay Jacobs win the boys Class AAA 200-meter dash during the WPIAL track and field championships Thursday, May 14, 2015, at Baldwin High School.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Seton Hill junior Dontay Jacobs has the fastest time in the 400-meter dash in the PSAC so far this indoor season.

Nobody could catch him in the voting for PSAC Track and Field Athlete of the Week either.

Jacobs, a Laurel Highlands graduate, picked up the weekly honor after winning the 400 and contributing to a victory in the 1,600-meter relay at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational.

He won the 400 in 48.51 seconds. His top time in that event is 48.05, which came earlier in the season at the YSU Collegiate Invitational.

The relay finished in 3 minutes, 18.08 seconds.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

