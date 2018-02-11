Fox Chapel's Jack Reese loves his fit with George Mason volleyball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the frigid breeze blows snow across Western Pennsylvania, it's easy to understand why a high-caliber athlete like Jack Reese might jump at the chance to attend college at Hawaii. Reese, a standout volleyball player, signed to play for the Warriors after graduating from Fox Chapel in 2016.

But the grass skirts are always greener on the other side of the fence. After spending a year at Hawaii as a redshirt, Reese decided the West wasn't for him. He missed the East — even the winter.

George Mason coach Jay Hosack had Reese on his radar when he was an assistant at Penn State. When he found out Reese was looking to transfer, he made a connection through Reese's high school coach, Phil O'Keefe, and his Pittsburgh Volleyball Club coach, Pete Madia.

The middle blocker has found the Fairfax, Va., school and the team to be perfect fits.

Through Feb. 11, he ranked third in the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association in blocks per set (1.11) and ranked fifth on the Patriots (4-7) with 56 kills. He closed January by winning EIVA Defensive Player of the Week after totaling seven blocks in a 3-1 upset of No. 14 Ball State.

“It felt good to receive my first collegiate award,” Reese (6-foot-8) said. “It was affirmation that maybe I'm doing some of the right things.”

What appears to have been a seamless transition, however, was not without its difficulties.

In trying to fit in with his new team, Reese was hard on himself. His frustration affected his play, and senior Brian Negron finally pulled him aside for a pep talk.

“He helped me get over that and with controlling my frustration,” Reese said. “The brotherhood here among the team is like none I've ever seen. I love that part of this program.”

While Reese has made strides at George Mason, Hosack said he is far from a finished product. Defense — specifically blocking — always has come naturally, but other parts of Reese's game need to be polished.

Hosack said they are working on Reese's arm swing to make his attacking more consistent. Reese also switched from a topspin jump serve to a floating jump serve.

“I think he could potentially be an All-American candidate (in the future) with his blocking,” Hosack said. “He's a blue-collar kid, and kids I've coached from Pittsburgh over the years have that blue-collar mentality, and that's something you can't teach.”

Reese and the Patriots were tested early. Through the first 11 matches, George Mason played seven teams ranked in the top 15, including 3-0 losses to two-time defending national champion Ohio State on Feb. 3 and No. 1 Long Beach State on Feb. 10.

Despite the outcomes, the nonconference matches boosted Reese's confidence in himself and the team. He said he believes the Patriots can contend in the EIVA.

“We've been playing a lot of top-15 teams ... and even though we haven't won many, we're hanging with all of them,” Reese said. “I feel like I can hang with anyone in the country, really. Me and (junior middle Langston Payne) have played against some of the best middles in the country, and we've done our best to keep them contained.”

Reese has found his comfort zone back in the cold of the East and is excited about his future with the Patriots. But he said his year in Hawaii did not go to waste.

“I learned a lot about volleyball for sure,” he said. “It's a high-level program. They work you hard, and I definitely became a better player.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.