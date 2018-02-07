Cal (Pa.)'s Gary Dunn honored by medical foundation
Cal (Pa.) football coach Gary Dunn was honored by The Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation at the 2018 American Football Coaches Association convention in Charlotte, N.C.
Dunn received an award from the foundation's founder, recently retired Villanova coach Andy Talley, as well as the executive director, Krista Ross, as the 2017 Rookie of the Year with 434 donors registered.
The Cal (Pa.) football program participated in the “Get in the Game, Save a Life” initiative, a partnership of the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation and Be The Match Foundation, for the first time in April 2017.
The mission of the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, which raises awareness and funds and registers donors of the national Be The Match Registry, is to increase the odds of finding life-saving donors for patients in need of a marrow transplant.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.