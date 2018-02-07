Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
District Colleges

Cal (Pa.)'s Gary Dunn honored by medical foundation

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
Cal (Pa.) coach Gary Dunn takes over for Mike Kellar, who left for Lenoir-Rhyne.
Cal (Pa.) athletics
Cal (Pa.) coach Gary Dunn takes over for Mike Kellar, who left for Lenoir-Rhyne.

Updated 7 hours ago

Cal (Pa.) football coach Gary Dunn was honored by The Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation at the 2018 American Football Coaches Association convention in Charlotte, N.C.

Dunn received an award from the foundation's founder, recently retired Villanova coach Andy Talley, as well as the executive director, Krista Ross, as the 2017 Rookie of the Year with 434 donors registered.

The Cal (Pa.) football program participated in the “Get in the Game, Save a Life” initiative, a partnership of the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation and Be The Match Foundation, for the first time in April 2017.

The mission of the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, which raises awareness and funds and registers donors of the national Be The Match Registry, is to increase the odds of finding life-saving donors for patients in need of a marrow transplant.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me