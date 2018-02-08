Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt hockey heading to nationals for second straight season

Michael Love
Michael Love | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

The University of Pittsburgh men's hockey team is headed to the American College Hockey Association (ACHA) Division I National Tournament for the second year in a row after recently clinching the College Hockey Mid-America (CHMA) regular-season title.

The Panthers rallied to defeat IUP in overtime Feb. 2 to clinch the regular-season crown and the automatic bid.

Craig Mazzotta, a Mars graduate who played for the Planets in the PIHL, scored the game winner. He now has 13 goals this season, tying him for second on the team in goals with Canon-McMillan grad JD Oddi.

Norwin grad Daniel Merz, a former player for the ACHA Division III team at Pitt-Greensburg, leads Pitt with 15 goals.

The Panthers trip to nationals last year saw them fall to the University of Oklahoma in overtime.

This year's national tournament is March 8 to 13 in Columbus, Ohio. But Pitt still has some work to do before it can focus on nationals.

The Panthers have three games remaining in the regular season, a weekend series Friday and Saturday at Drexel and the home finale against John Carroll at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville Feb. 16 at 9:20 p.m.

Pitt will play at the CHMA tournament in Erie on Feb. 23 to 25.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

