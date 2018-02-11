A-K Valley campus clippings: Burrell grads help UPJ wrestling continue conference title streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite the efforts of one of their former high school teammates, Steve Edwards and Corey Falleroni helped Pitt-Johnstown extend its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference wrestling dominance.

The junior wrestlers, both Burrell graduates, picked up key victories in UPJ's 32-10 victory over Mercyhurst, which clinched the Mountain Cats' third consecutive PSAC championship.

Falleroni upset No. 12 Logan Grass, 4-2, in the 149-pound bout.

Edwards pinned Trevor Johnson at 174 pounds.

The 184-pound match saw a pair of former A-K Valley wrestlers battle, as Mercyhurst redshirt senior Dakota Deslauriers (Burrell) beat UPJ redshirt freshman Alex Delp (Kiski Area) by a 12-4 major decision.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Damon Greenwald (Burrell) earned a 3-2 decision over Wheeling Jesuit's Justice Avery in the Griffins' 24-18 win Saturday.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

Seniors Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) and Austin Dedert (Plum) scored in double figures as the Bearcats beat Thiel, 77-74. D'Amico scored 14 points, making all eight of his free-throw attempts, and pulled down six rebounds. Dedert added 10 points and six rebounds.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds in the Bobcats' 72-52 loss at Hilbert. It was her 16th double-double in 23 games this season.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Courtney Zezza (Plum) scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds and blocked five shots in the Red Flash's 94-71 victory over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

St. Vincent

Sophomore Kayla Slovenec (Fox Chapel) scored 10 points in just 11 minutes of action in the Bearcats' 85-44 win over Thiel. She added five rebounds.

Slippery Rock

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots in The Rock's 74-64 win over Clarion. Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) added five points and six rebounds.

Both players scored six points in Slippery Rock's 68-66 win over Mercyhurst earlier in the week.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Maria Lawhorne (Plum) scored a career-high 17 points as the Presidents routed Thiel, 95-48. Lawhorne shot 7 of 11 from the field, tied for the team lead with eight rebounds and dished out a game-high four assists.

Track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Jalen Cloud (Kiski Area) earned a pair of top-five finishes at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February meet Friday. Cloud placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 12.99 meters on his final attempt and added a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 6.28 meters.

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) was named the River States Conference's Most Outstanding Women's Indoor Field Athlete after winning the triple jump and taking third in the long jump at the RSC's inaugural indoor championships Friday. Benitez recorded a distance of 11 meters in the triple jump and 5.07 meters in the long jump as Point Park won the conference title.

Westminster

Sophomore Ian Miller (Freeport) placed third in the pole vault at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Meet on Saturday, clearing 3.45 meters.