WPIAL grads bring home PAC wrestling titles

Seven WPIAL graduates brought home individual championships at Saturday's Presidents Athletic Conference championships hosted by Waynesburg University.

Earning gold were Waynesburg senior Tristan Buxton (Trinity) at 125, Washington & Jefferson sophomore Mike Heinl (Shaler) at 141, Thiel senior Jason Miller (Jefferson Morgan) at 149, W&J senior Sam Florentino (Peters Township) at 157, W&J sophomores Hunter Neely (Bentworth) and Jared Walker (South Fayette) at 165 and 174, respectively, and Waynesburg junior Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward) at 285.

Waynesburg claimed three championships and three runner-up finishes to win its second straight team title, besting second-place Washington & Jefferson by eight points. Thomas More (Ky.) placed third, and Thiel was fourth.

Each team was permitted to enter two wrestlers in each of the 10 weight classes.

WPIAL and City League grads earning second-place honors were Waynesburg freshman Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston) at 133, Washington & Jefferson senior William Oberschelp (Peters Township) at 197, Waynesburg sophomore Matt Lascola (Langley) at 141 and Waynesburg freshmen RJ Hall (Chartiers-Houston) and Caleb Baxter (Butler) at 149 and 174, respectively.

All four teams will move on to the Division III Regional Championships.

Thomas More, W&J and Waynesburg will take part in the Central Regional on Feb. 23 and 24 at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind., while Thiel will wrestle at the Southeast Regional the same weekend at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va.

