Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

WPIAL grads bring home PAC wrestling titles

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Seven WPIAL graduates brought home individual championships at Saturday's Presidents Athletic Conference championships hosted by Waynesburg University.

Earning gold were Waynesburg senior Tristan Buxton (Trinity) at 125, Washington & Jefferson sophomore Mike Heinl (Shaler) at 141, Thiel senior Jason Miller (Jefferson Morgan) at 149, W&J senior Sam Florentino (Peters Township) at 157, W&J sophomores Hunter Neely (Bentworth) and Jared Walker (South Fayette) at 165 and 174, respectively, and Waynesburg junior Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward) at 285.

Waynesburg claimed three championships and three runner-up finishes to win its second straight team title, besting second-place Washington & Jefferson by eight points. Thomas More (Ky.) placed third, and Thiel was fourth.

Each team was permitted to enter two wrestlers in each of the 10 weight classes.

WPIAL and City League grads earning second-place honors were Waynesburg freshman Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston) at 133, Washington & Jefferson senior William Oberschelp (Peters Township) at 197, Waynesburg sophomore Matt Lascola (Langley) at 141 and Waynesburg freshmen RJ Hall (Chartiers-Houston) and Caleb Baxter (Butler) at 149 and 174, respectively.

All four teams will move on to the Division III Regional Championships.

Thomas More, W&J and Waynesburg will take part in the Central Regional on Feb. 23 and 24 at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind., while Thiel will wrestle at the Southeast Regional the same weekend at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me