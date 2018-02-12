Weekend District College Top 10: Penn State wrestling tops Iowa for Big Ten title

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State wrestlers outduel Iowa, clinch Big Ten regular-season title

The No. 1 Nittany Lions won seven of 10 matches and defeated the No. 7 Hawkeyes, 28-13, on Saturday in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center crowd of 15,998. Penn State finished the regular season 13-0, 9-0 and extended its dual meet winning streak to 44. Sophomore Mark Hall (174 pounds) and junior Bo Nickal (184) earned pins for the Nittany Lions. Freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) recorded a pin at 125 pounds for Iowa (11-3, 6-3).

2. Robert Morris' Howard breaks goals record

Colonials senior Brittany Howard on Saturday scored her 74th career goal, leading a 5-0 victory over Lindenwood on senior day and surpassing ex-teammate Rebecca Vint's school record. Howard also tied Vint with her 18th career winning goal. Howard's career totals of 74 goals, 99 assists and 173 points are tied for second most among active players. No. 9 Robert Morris (17-6-4, 11-2-3) has a two-point lead for first place in College Hockey America.

3. Waynesburg three-peats as PAC wrestling champs

Sophomore Ken Burr earned a 14-6 major decision over Washington & Jefferson senior William Oberschelp (Peters Township) in the 197-pound final to lead the Jackets in the four-team event Saturday. Burr was voted the league's most outstanding wrestler, and Waynesburg's Ron Headlee was honored as coach of the year. Jackets junior heavyweight Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward) won his third consecutive title, and senior 125-pounder Tristan Buxton (Trinity) became a two-time champion. W&J finished second and had four champions: sophomore Mike Heinl (Shaler) at 141; senior Sam Florentino (Peters Township) at 157; sophomore Jared Walker (South Fayette) at 174; and sophomore Hunter Neely (Bentworth) at 165.

4. Point Park sweeps indoor track and field championships

The Pioneers men and women placed first in the inaugural River States championships Friday in Tiffin, Ohio. On the men's side, sophomore Xavier Stephens (Uniontown) won the mile and 800 meters en route to earning most outstanding track athlete honors. Senior Shaun Berry (Shady Side) was named most outstanding field athlete after after taking first in the long jump, second in the triple jump and third in the high jump. For the women, junior Anna Shields won the mile, 600 meters, 1,000 and 3,000 meters and was honored as most outstanding track athlete. Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) placed first in the triple jump and third in the long jump to earn most outstanding field athlete.

5. Saint Vincent men edge Thiel on road

Senior Tom Kromka (Gateway) scored the tiebreaking basket with 44 seconds left as the Bearcats held on for a 73-71 win in the PAC on Saturday. Thiel (6-15, 4-12) took a brief lead after going on a 9-0 run late in the second half before Kromka tied the score on a free throw and then put Saint Vincent (15-8, 12-4) ahead for good. Senior Jason Capco (Belle Vernon) led the Bearcats with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Kromka finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Saint Vincent hosts first-place Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

6. Pitt-Johnstown wrestling wins 3rd consecutive PSAC title

Pins by senior Cody Law at 157 pounds and junior Steve Edwards (Burrell) at 174 led the No. 11 Mountain Cats past previously unbeaten Mercyhurst, 32-10, in the conference's dual meet championships Friday. Redshirt sophomore Devin Austin (Penn-Trafford) added a major decision at 165 for Pitt-Johnstown (12-3, 7-0). Mercyhurst dropped to 11-1, 5-1.

7. Seton Hill lacrosse records season-opening upset

Junior Jack Moran, sophomore John Miller and sophomore Bennett Johnson scored three goals apiece to pace the Griffins to an 18-5 rout of No. 15 Indianapolis on Saturday.

8. Surging Pitt-Johnstown men clinch spot in PSAC tourney

Senior Isaac Vescovi scored 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting, leading the Mountain Cats past Cal (Pa.), 82-75, for their third victory in a row. Pitt-Johnstown (13-10, 11-8) was coming off a 65-63 upset at first-place IUP (18-6, 14-3) on Thursday. The Crimson Hawks had won seven in a row.

9. Pitt's Diop eclipses 1,000 points

Redshirt junior Yacine Diop (Seton LaSalle) finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the Panthers' 72-61 loss to Boston College on Sunday, becoming the 19th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Pitt dropped to 10-15 overall and 2-10 in the ACC.

10. Cal (Pa.) women hold on for key win

Junior Abbey Sporio (Elizabeth Forward) made a steal in the final seconds to seal the No. 20 Vulcans' 56-54 victory over Pitt-Johnstown in a PSAC game Saturday. Senior Shatara Parsons had 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Cal (20-4, 15-3), which remains in third place in the PSAC West behind Edinboro and IUP. Sophomore Gabrielle Smith (Quigley Catholic) led the Mountain Cats (9-15, 6-13) with 20 points.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.