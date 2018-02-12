Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Greensburg native Goetz shoots 66 for WVU

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Mark Goetz drives down range during the Westmoreland County Amateur Golf Tournament at Hannastown Golf Club on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kiski School's Mark Goetz hits from the 17th tee during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association boys golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, at Latrobe Elks Golf Club in Latrobe, Pa.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For Trib Total Media
Updated 15 hours ago

Mark Goetz was known as a streaky golfer when he played at The Kiski School and in local tournaments. He could string together birdies and turn slumping scorecards around in a hurry.

Goetz, a Greensburg native and graduate of The Kiski School, has taken that flair to college golf.

The freshman at West Virginia University tied the program record for single-round scoring, posting a 6-under-par 66 Monday during the second round of the Martin Downs Collegiate at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City, Fla.

A former Westmoreland County Junior Amateur, WCCA and state prep school champion, Goetz did not card a bogey and made six birdies to jump from 15th place to a tie for fourth in the individual standings. He opened with a 73.

WVU is in fourth place on the team leaderboard. Play concludes Tuesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

