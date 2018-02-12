Greensburg native Goetz shoots 66 for WVU
Mark Goetz was known as a streaky golfer when he played at The Kiski School and in local tournaments. He could string together birdies and turn slumping scorecards around in a hurry.
Goetz, a Greensburg native and graduate of The Kiski School, has taken that flair to college golf.
The freshman at West Virginia University tied the program record for single-round scoring, posting a 6-under-par 66 Monday during the second round of the Martin Downs Collegiate at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City, Fla.
A former Westmoreland County Junior Amateur, WCCA and state prep school champion, Goetz did not card a bogey and made six birdies to jump from 15th place to a tie for fourth in the individual standings. He opened with a 73.
WVU is in fourth place on the team leaderboard. Play concludes Tuesday.
