Westmoreland campus clippings: Penn State Behrend swimmer Patterson makes splash

Penn State Behrend junior Mark Patterson again made his presence known at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference swimming and diving championships at Junker Center Pool in Erie.

After another dominating performance, the Norwin graduate was named AMCC Men's Swimmer of the Year.

Patterson broke four records and repeated as champion in the 500-yard freestyle Thursday. His winning time of 4 minutes, 38.60 seconds shattered team, pool, meet and conference records.

On Friday, his encore included four additional records in the 200-yard freestyle. His winning time of 1:41.83 broke team, pool, meet and conference records. He went on to win the 200 backstroke in a conference and pool record time of 1:50.31, a NCAA “B” cut time.

Patterson, a former AMCC Newcomer of the Year, also swam a leg of the winning 400-yard medley relay that included sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford). The team finished in a pool-record time of 3:30.21. Patterson and freshman Cole Dombrosky (Mt. Pleasant) were a part of the 800 free relay that won in 7:02.19.

Babik also broke four records (team, pool, conference and meet) in winning the 200 breaststroke in 2:07.84.

Behrend won its 12th comsecutive AMCC team title.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Zach Baum (Derry) won the 100-yard butterfly in style with a time of 49.24 seconds, breaking PAC open, meet and pool records at the conference championships at Grove City.

The previous pool record of 49.69 stood since 2005. Baum also won the 200 individual medley (1:53.06), breaking school and pool records, and swam a leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:22.88). Baum also won the 200 butterfly with a school-record mark of 1:53.47.

Junior teammate Jacob Davis won the 200-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 1:39.88, defeating three-time defending champion Mitch Stahara of Westminster. Davis also won his second consecutive title in the 50 free in 20.29, breaking his school record, and took the 100 freestyle (44.36) while breaking school and conference records.

His performance earned him PAC Men's Swimmer of the Year honors.

Davis and Baum helped the 200 medley relay break the school record in 1:32.21, good enough for second place.

Additionally, Baum, John Martin, Alex Bolen and Davis won the final event of the long weekend by taking the 400 freestyle relay in a school-record time of 3:05.

Women's swimming

Saint Vincent

The 200 medley relay team of junior Sarah Sheldon, senior Kelly Kramer, junior Maddie Bartrug and junior Ciara Lewis won a PAC title with a school-record time of 1:47.31.

Kramer also won the 400 IM in 4:42.96, and Bartrug captured her third conference title in the 200 free (1:54.65). She also won her third 500 free title (5:12) and the 100 free (53.30).

Freshman Marion D'Aurora won the 1,650 free in 17:45.26 to break the school record by more than 30 seconds.

Kramer was second in the 200 breaststroke in a school-record 2:24.48.

SVC finished second.

Men's basketball

Carlow

Led by its trio of seniors on senior day, Carlow downed Rio Grande, 76-70, on Saturday to qualify for the River State Conference tournament for the first time in the program's four-year existence.

Senior guard Zach Bryan (Norwin) had 17 points and four assists, and senior forward Miles Sunder (Jeannette) added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Celtics (6-20, 6-11), who are coached by Belle Vernon native Tim Keefer.

Carlow will be the No. 4 seed in the East Division.

Fort Wayne

Junior guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) scored 24 points and tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as the Mastodons (18-12, 7-6 Summit League) in an 84-72 win at North Dakota State. Harrell is averaging 14.3 points a game.

Women's basketball

Seton Hill

Guard Cheyenne Trest was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week for the ninth time this season. She scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Griffins (19-7) to a 66-59 victory at Pitt-Johnstown. It was her fifth 20-plus-point game of the season.

The Griffins (19-7) will host a PSAC playoff game for the first time Feb. 26. They are ranked No. 8 in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional, the first time they have graced those rankings.

Westmoreland County C.C.

The Wolfpack won the WPCC championship with an 85-66 win over Pitt-Titusville on Saturday in Youngwood. Sophomore Rachel Garris (Derry) poured in a career-high 31 points and grabbed six rebounds, and freshman Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) had 20 points and eight assists for the Wolfpack.

WCCC (21-5) has won 10 games in a row. It defeated Penn Highlands, 80-51, in the semifinals as freshman guard Lauren Felix (Derry) had 20 points, sophomore guard Rachel Garris (Derry) added 15, sophomore Baylee Riggle 12, sophomore guard Alyssa Kalp (Mt. Pleasant) and sophomore forward Mikala Misleany added 10 apiece.

WCCC hosts the NCJAA Region XX Division III Tournament beginning Friday.

West Virginia Wesleyan

Freshman forward Abi Gabauer (Norwin) had a breakthrough game for the Bobcats (8-18), scoring 24 points with an impressive 11-for-11 shooting performance, in an 81-78 loss to Wheeling Jesuit. She played 20 minutes in the game.