Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Marzolf breaking records at Chatham

Mallory Marzolf continues to break records.

The Chatham freshman and Deer Lakes graduate set personal, school, conference and pool records by swimming to several medals at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships this weekend at Grove City.

Marzolf broke Longnecker Pool and PAC championships records by taking first in the 200 backstroke in 2 minutes, 4.46 seconds; a Chatham record (57.76 seconds) with her first-place swim in the 100 backstroke; a school record of 2:07.92 in winning the 200 IM; and another school record of 3:34.65 with the championship 400 free relay.

She wasn't the only one with her surname to have a strong championships. Her older sisters — juniors Iris and Jade Marzolf (Deer Lakes) — also brought home an armful of medals. Iris Marzolf finished sixth in the 200 IM, seventh in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 breaststroke. Jade Marzolf took fifth in the 200 butterfly and seventh in the 100 butterfly.

All three sisters swam on the first-place and record-breaking championship 400 free relay, as well as the medal-winning 200 and 400 medley and 200 free relays, which broke school records.

Houston

Sophomore Peyton Kondis (Plum native/Oakland Catholic) broke the pool record at SMU by winning the 100 breaststroke in 59.73 seconds at the American Athletic Conference championships. Kondis also swam on the first-place 400 medley relay, finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay.

Kentucky

Freshman Bailey Bonnett (Highlands) posted an automatic qualifying time for the NCAA championships in the 200-yard breaststroke Sunday night at the SEC championships. Bonnett finished in fifth place in 2:07.17, breaking her school record. Earlier in the championships, she placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 59.48 seconds.

Men's basketball

Allegheny

Junior Billy Urso (Fox Chapel) scored a team-high 13 points with seven assists and five rebounds in a 65-53 loss to Oberlin. Urso is averaging 8.1 points and leads the Gators with 53 3-pointers.

Chatham

Freshman Alex Nichols (Deer Lakes) made the score sheet for the first time in the Cougars' 82-59 loss to Bethany. Getting his most extended playing time of the season, Nichols scored six points in 11 minutes, shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Mitch DeZort's free throw gave the Presidents the lead for good in a 66-62 win over Waynesburg. DeZort (Highlands) scored a career-high 14 points in the game, shooting 5 of 10 from the field in his second double-digit performance of the season. DeZort is averaging 4.4 points as a reserve.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Sophomore Zoe Soilis (Freeport) scored a season-high 13 points in a 74-53 loss to Oberlin. She made 5 of 6 shots from the field and shot 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Freshman Brooke Smith (Burrell) added six points and four rebounds. For the season, Soilis is averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, and Smith is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) finished her career by scoring 22 points and pulling down 17 rebounds in the Bobcats' 73-68 loss to Pitt-Bradford in their season finale Saturday. Oddis averaged 19.4 points — a single-season school record — and 11.4 rebounds, posting 17 double-doubles on the season, and she ends her career as the seventh-leading scorer in school history with 1,203 points.

Youngstown State

Sophomore Natalie Myers (Burrell) tied a season high with seven points in a 71-52 victory over Illinois-Chicago. Myers shot 2 of 3 from the field — both 3-pointers — and 1 of 2 from the line. The 6-foot forward is averaging 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds as a key reserve for the Penguins.