Saint Vincent swimmers shatter records at PAC's
Updated 11 hours ago
Saint Vincent freshman Zach Baum (Derry) won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.24 seconds in style, breaking PAC open, meet and pool records at the PAC Championships Friday at Grove City.
The previous pool record of 49.69 had stood since 2005.
Junior teammate Jacob Davis won the 200-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 1:39.88, defeating three-time defending champion Mitch Stahara of Westminster.
Davis and Baum also helped the 200 medley relay break the school record in 1:32.21, good enough for second place.
Saint Vincent women's 200 medley relay team of junior Sarah Sheldon, senior Kelly Kramer, junior Maddie Bartrug and junior Ciara Lewis won a PAC title with a time of 1:47.31, a school record.
Kramer also won the 400 IM in 4:42.96, while Bartrug captured her third conference title in the 200 freestyle (1:54.65). She also won her third 500 freestyle title (5:12).