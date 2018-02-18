Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Latrobe grad Tommy Kisick runs sets up offense for Penn State Altoona volleyball

Mike Kovak | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Penn State Altoona's Tommy Kisick (left), a Latrobe grad, leads the Lions with 52 sets played and 394 assists.
Latrobe grad Tommy Kisick ranks second in career assists at Penn State Altoona with 1,070.
Tommy Kisick was a two-time all-WPIAL volleyball player at Latrobe. As a senior, Kisick was an all-state selection.
When Penn State Altoona men's volleyball coach Phil Peterman is recruiting a player, he relays an important message.

“I always tell my guys that they'll never be 30-0 playing for me,” Peterman said.

That's because Penn State Altoona, in its sixth season, plays a nonconference schedule against nationally ranked programs. Ambitious scheduling is a reason why the Lions are a strong Division III program, having qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

And after most games, Peterman hears the same thing from opposing coaches.

“After every match, coaches come up to me and ask who my setter is,” Peterman said. “They want to know.”

Tommy Kisick, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Latrobe, is the player coaches want to know about.

Kisick kick-starts the offense, and he is a key reason why Penn State Altoona (8-9) is among the favorites to repeat as Northeastern Athletic Conference and Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference champions. If the Lions win the former, they will return to the NCAA Tournament. They compete in the NEAC because it fields enough teams to earn an automatic berth into the national tournament. Next year, Penn State Altoona will compete only in the AMCC because it will increase to a seven-team league with the addition of Geneva.

“It was a really cool experience playing in the (NCAA) tournament (last year),” Kisick said. “Not too many people get to go through an experience like that, and you just have to enjoy it, and it's great getting to represent this school.”

Kisick, the only Penn State Altoona player to participate in every set last season, has evolved from steady on-court presence to team leader.

A three-year letterman in volleyball, basketball and golf at Latrobe, Kisick leads the team in sets played (58), assists (452) and assists per set (7.79). His 107 digs are 19 more than he had last season, and he has 31 kills and nine service aces.

“Tommy is so reliable,” Peterman said. “He's the hardest working kid in the gym, and he hustles after everything. … He looks more like a linebacker than a volleyball player, and he's got this great, powerful lefty attack.”

Kisick has been more than reliable this season for the Lions, who returned from a two-week break to defeat St. Elizabeth (N.J.), 3-0, on Saturday.

At the season-opening Misericordia Cougar Kickoff Classic, Kisick led Penn State-Altoona to four straight-set wins. Kisick finished the tournament with 71 assists (6.45 per set), 10 digs, eight kills, five aces and five total blocks. He was named MVP of the tournament and AMCC Player of the Week for his efforts. It was the first weekly award of his collegiate career.

“That was a surprising way to start the season,” Kisick said. “We run a good offense, and there's so much firepower on this team, I really think that makes it easier for me. It was nice to come out and play really well to start the season.”

Kisick, an all-state volleyball selection as a senior at Latrobe, continued his strong play with 50 assists against No. 13 Nazareth on Jan. 27. Four days later, he had 42 assists against Messiah. On Feb. 3, he finished with 40 assists and 14 digs against Dominican.

He has three of the top four single-game assist totals in program history, and his 1,128 career assists already rank second on the Penn State Altoona list. Billy Smith, who played from 2016-17, tops the list with 1,450 assists, and Peterman expects Kisick to be at the top by the end of this season.

“I don't pride myself on my stats,” Kisick said. “I'm more concerned with how our offense is doing and helping our defense. We want to get another conference title and seeing how far we can go from there.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.

click me