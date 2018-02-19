WPIAL alum Q&A with West Mifflin graduate Ryan Maha

While collegiate athletes are judged primarily for their performance in games, their efforts in the classroom and in the community can be much more important to their future. This applies to Ryan Maha, who has enjoyed an impressive career on the hardwood for West Mifflin and now Carnegie Mellon.

Maha, however, has made a big impression with his work away from the court. He's this week's featured athlete for the WPIAL alum Q&A.

Maha, playing for his father Lance Maha, made an immediate impact at West Mifflin, where he was a four-year starter. In his freshman campaign in 2010-11, he helped the Titans compile a record of 22-4. West Mifflin defeated West Allegheny in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, but fell to Montour in the quarterfinals. The team also made the PIAA playoffs, defeating Bradford before falling to Johnstown.

As a sophomore, Maha helped guide West Mifflin to a 13-win campaign. The Titans again qualified for the playoffs, but fell to Mars in the first round.

In 2012-13, West Mifflin achieved a mark of 16-6. The Titans were bounced in the first round of the playoffs again, however, suffering a loss to South Fayette.

As a senior, Maha propelled the Titans to a record of 13-7. The Titans knocked off Laurel Highlands in a preliminary-round game, but fell to Central Valley to end the campaign.

After graduation, Maha matriculated to Carnegie Mellon, where he joined the Tartans' basketball team in 2014-15. As a freshman guard, he appeared in 23 games, averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists, and knocked down more than 40 percent of his 3-pointers. CMU compiled a mark of 14-11 that season, but went just 5-9 in University Athletic Association (UAA) play.

The following season, Maha joined the starting lineup, playing in 24 games. He increased his scoring average to 12.3 points, which ranked second on the team, and added 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Maha also improved his shooting percentage from the field to 44 percent. The Tartans took a step back, however, finishing 10-15.

In 2016-17, Maha played in 26 games, including 25 starts. He netted averages of 12.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 assists, and shot nearly 83 percent from the foul line. Carnegie Mellon went 14-12, and 8-6 in UAA action.

In his senior season, Maha has played in 20 games thus far, including 19 starts. Although his scoring output has dipped slightly to 10.9 points per game, he's shooting more than 38 percent from behind the arc, and 86 percent on free throws. He's also contributing 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and .8 steals per contest. With one game remaining, CMU is just 6-18, however, and 2-11 in the conference.

Maha also has been heralded for his work off the court while at Carnegie Mellon. He developed a program called Empowering Entrepreneurs to help underprivileged high-school students.

Ryan took time from his schedule to answer questions about his role as a leader on the team, the origin of the Empowering Entrepreneurs program, and what items he'd take with him on a deserted island.

You have played a key role in all four seasons, and have started the past three years. How have you grown as a player during your time in college?

Inevitably, I feel that as you play more and gain more experience, you just become more comfortable on the floor. With that being said, I think the area I've grown the most as a player is with my ability to understand what other teams are doing. With such a young team, I have been able to help my younger teammates to understand where they are supposed to be on the floor at different times.

What is your greatest asset on the floor?

My greatest asset on the floor is my 3-point shooting ability.

Have you taken on more leadership responsibility this season, and if so, what type of leader are you?

Yes and no. This is my second year as a captain, so I think my responsibility from that standpoint has remained relatively constant. Being a senior though, I feel there is a natural progression to take on some more responsibility, as far as guiding and mentoring the younger guys. During my freshman year, the upperclassmen really took me under their wings, and I try to reciprocate that to our first- and second-year guys. As far as leadership type, I would consider myself to be someone who is very vocal and relationship driven. This allows me to give instruction and advice to my teammates both on and off the floor in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

What individual goals did you set this year?

I don't set many individual goals before the season. I try to go out there and just play each game as hard as I can and not worry about accolades or stats. The only real personal goal I set for myself this season was to shoot greater than 40 percent from the 3-point line, because being a 3-point shooter is what my role on the team is. The remainder of my goals are team goals that stay pretty consistent from year to year.

After winning 14 games last season, the Tartans have taken a step back this year. How have you handled the team's adversity?

I think a big part of handling that adversity is staying level emotionally through the ups and downs. I always remind the younger guys on the team that the highs are never as high as you think and the lows are never as low. We always preach about falling in love with the process, and if you come in each and every day and love the process of becoming a better team/player, then it makes adversity easier to handle.

Why did you decide on Carnegie Mellon?

I chose Carnegie Mellon for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, the academic reputation of our school speaks for itself. I was fortunate enough to be admitted out of high school, and felt that I could not pass on attending such a world class institution. Next, the opportunity to compete at such a high level of basketball and play in the UAA was a large factor from the athletics side of things. Finally, another factor was the proximity to home. I have a deep passion for community service and giving back to kids in my area. With CMU, it was a great mix of a high-level academic school where I could still have the good fortune of giving back to kids in the Pittsburgh area.

What is your major and ideal future profession?

I am a policy and management major, with a minor in business administration. Right out of school, I will most likely do consulting work, but I feel that the field that gives me the biggest chance to give back someday is politics. Ideally, in the future, I would like to become a member of the U.S. Congress or Governor of Pennsylvania. I believe that these positions would enable me to enact a great amount of change.

You co-founded a program to help teach people at low-income schools in the area. How did you come up with the idea, and what are the objectives?

A teammate of mine (Blake Chasen) and myself came up with the idea for Empowering Entrepreneurs when we were discussing our entrepreneurial experiences while at CMU. We noticed the lack of formal teaching of this discipline in low-income areas. CMU has such a culture of innovation and an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit, so we decided to give back and help to empower the students from these school districts like those in the Mon-Valley. The main objectives are simple: give students a look into starting their own business and entrepreneurship as a whole, but more importantly, get young people to believe in themselves and truly buy into the idea that they can do/be anything they want. I always felt that students from high schools like mine sold themselves short. After being exposed to some of the smartest people from around the world at CMU, I can confidently say that the kids from the Mon-Valley and districts just like mine are as talented/smart/innovative as anyone. It is simply the lack of access and empowerment that holds them back. With Empowering Entrepreneurs, we are trying to bridge that gap and lift up the students who may have been counted out.

What was your fondest memory at West Mifflin?

My fondest memory of West Mifflin is playing for my dad. He has been my coach for as long as I can remember, and to have him on the sidelines for my four years of high school ball was truly special.

Who was the best player you ever faced in the WPIAL?

The best WPIAL player I ever faced was my good friend Ryan Luther.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

JJ Watt. Aside from being a tremendous athlete, I feel that JJ is an exemplary citizen. The things he did with the Houston relief effort were tremendous. I respect him for not just putting his name on a fundraiser and sitting back and collecting money, but for him going into the community and getting his hands dirty.

If you could bring back any canceled TV show, what would you choose?

I don't think I have a favorite canceled show, but my favorite current show is “Game of Thrones.”

What is your favorite vacation spot, or a place you'd like to visit?

I would love to visit the Amalfi Coast in Italy; heard there are great beaches and authentic Italian food.

If you were stranded on a deserted island, what three items would you bring with you?

Malcolm Gladwell book(s) for entertainment; My dog Coco to hang out with; Toothbrush — you can always control how your breath smells.

