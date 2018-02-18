Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Patterson, Davis take home conference swimming honors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

Penn State Behrend junior Mark Patterson once again made his presence known at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference swimming and diving championships at Junker Center Pool in Erie.

After another dominating performance, the Norwin graduate was named AMCC Men's Swimmer of the Year.

And another local standout also took home top honors in record-breaking fashion while competing at the Presidents Athletic Conference championships at Grove City.

Saint Vincent junior Jacob Davis was named PAC Men's Swimmer of the Year after a productive weekend.

Patterson, a former AMCC Newcomer of the Year, also swam a leg of the winning 400-yard medley relay that also included sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford). The team finished in a pool-record time of 3:30.21. Patterson and freshman Cole Dombrosky (Mt. Pleasant) were a part of the winning 800 free relay that won in 7:02.19.

Babik also broke four records (team, pool, conference and meet) in winning the 200 breaststroke in 2:07.84.

Behrend won its 12th straight AMCC team title.

Davis won the 200-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 1:39.88, defeating three-time defending champion Mitch Stahara of Westminster. He also won his second straight title in the 50 free, in 20.29, breaking his own school record, and took the 100 freestyle (44.36) while breaking school and conference records.

He broke four records and repeated as champion in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday. His winning time of 4 minutes, 38.60 seconds shattered team, pool, meet and conference records.

On Friday, his encore included four more shattered records, in the 200-yard freestyle. His winning time of 1:41.83 broke team, pool, meet and conference records. He went on to win the 200 backstroke in a conference and pool record time of 1:50.31, a NCAA “B” cut time.

Also for Saint Vincent, freshman Zach Baum (Derry) won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.24 seconds in style, breaking PAC open, meet and pool records.

The previous pool record of 49.69 had stood since 2005. Baum also won the 200 individual medley (1:53.06), breaking school and pool records, and swam a leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:22.88). Baum also won the 200 butterfly with a school-record mark of 1:53.47 and was named to the PAC Sportsmanship team.

Davis and Baum also helped the 200 medley relay break the school record in 1:32.21, good enough for second place.

Additionally, Baum, John Martin, Alex Bolen and Davis won the final event of the long weekend by taking the 400 freestyle relay in a school-record time of 3:05.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

