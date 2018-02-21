Westmoreland campus clippings: Latrobe's Chris Fite guides Shippensburg men to 20-win season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The No. 22-ranked Shippensburg men's basketball team (20-5, 16-4 PSAC) has put together three consecutive 20-win seasons under coach Chris Fite (Latrobe). Fite is 67-18 with the Raiders since the 2015-16 season, including a 40-3 mark at home.

Freshman guard Jake Biss (Latrobe) scored five points and hit one of the team's 10 3-pointers in a 65-57 win over Mansfield.

Men's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Brian Graytok (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a team-high 16 points, 10 in the second half, as the Presidents (5-19, 4-13 PAC) rallied past Waynesburg, 66-62, on senior day. Sophomore guard Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) came up with a steal and passed to Graytok for the winning layup with four-tenths of a second to play. Graytok added six rebounds and four assists in the win.

Women's basketball

IUP

Junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added four assists to help lead the No. 11 Crimson Hawks to a 79-49 win over No. 21 Cal U.

Pitt

Sophomore Alayna Gribble (Norwin) connected on four 3-pointers and tied a team-high with 17 points, but Pitt (10-16, 2-11 ACC) lost to Miami, 82-58.

Pitt-Greensburg

Sophomore guard Colleen Murphy scored a career-high 18 points, and senior guard-forward Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) posted her 17th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds in a 69-65 win over La Roche. UPG (7-18) won four of its final six games.

Wrestling

Bucknell

Senior 141-pounder Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) became the program's first wrestler since 2010 to finish the duals season undefeated (16-0) with a 25-11 major decision over Shawn Orem of Bloomsburg.

Teammate Drew Phipps (Norwin), a sophomore, won a decision at 184 in the Bison's 22-20 loss, but the win was his 20th of the season.

Men's swimming

Grove City

Senior Brett Gwynn (Hempfield) swam a leg of the first-place 200-yard medley relay at the PAC championships. Their time was 1 minute, 32.18 seconds. He also was a part of the bronze-winning 200 freestyle relay.

Penn State Altoona

Sophomore Tom Weir (Hempfield) helped lead the 200-yard medley relay to a fourth-place finish at the AMCC championships in Erie. The foursome finished in a time of 1:45.76.

Women's swimming

Grove City

Sophomore Danielle Ledyard (Hempfield) finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the PAC championships, hosted by Grove City, in a time of 1:09.35. She swam a leg of the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:37.16).

At the Mount Union Last Chance meet, junior Elizabeth Donahoe (Franklin Regional) was a part of the runner-up medley relay that finished in 13:07.39.

Baseball

Pitt-Johnstown

Sophomore first baseman Cam Gerhard (Derry) had two hits, including a double, in the first game of a doubleheader against Fairmont State, a 5-3 loss.

In the second game, Gerhard had three hits and an RBI in an 11-10 win.

Honors

Pitt-Johnstown

Larry Hohman (Penn-Trafford) will be one of five inductees into the UPJ Athletics Hall of Fame in April. Hohman was a four-time national qualifier at UPJ and a three-time NCAA All-American. He was the national runner-up in 1992 at 118 pounds.

Hohman went on to coach at Burrell, Norwin and Penn-Trafford. He guided Penn-Trafford to two WPIAL semifinal appearances and a spot in the finals. He had an 84-15 record with the Warriors.

Another inductee, former baseball standout Casey Long, is an assistant principal at Derry.