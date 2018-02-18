Local contingent leads Carlow to first postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The group that started it all will finally get a taste of the postseason. And Carlow men's basketball will head to the playoffs with plenty of local flavor.

Carlow, in its fourth season, defeated Rio Grande on Saturday, 76-70, to clinch its first berth in the River States Conference playoffs.

Seniors played a key role on senior day.

Senior guard Zach Bryan (Norwin) had 17 points and four assists, and senior forward Miles Sunder (Jeannette) added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Celtics (6-20, 6-11), who are coached by Belle Vernon native Tim Keefer.

Senior Charlie Scharbo (Thomas Jefferson), the Celtics' all-time leading scorer, had 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Bryan, Sunder and Scharbo were freshmen when the program began.

Carlow will be the No. 4 seed in the East Division and will open the eight-team conference 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against West No. 1 Indiana University-Southeast in New Albany, Ind.

