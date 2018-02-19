Weekend College Top 10: Watershed moment for Duquesne swimming and diving

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Duquesne women make history in swimming and diving

The Dukes held off seven-time defending Atlantic 10 winner Richmond over the four-day conference championships to win their first A-10 title Saturday. Freshman Emma Brinton earned Most Outstanding Rookie Performer after taking first in the 400-yard IM and 200-yard IM. Other winners were sophomore Lauren Devorace in the 500 freestyle and the 200-yard medley relay team of senior Abby Watson, juniors Abigail Stauffer and Kristen McKnight (Hampton) and senior Michelle Heim. Duquesne had 567 points, nine more than Richmond, which had won 15 of past 16 A-10 titles. The Dukes' David Sheets was named A-10 Coach of the Year.

2. IUP women dominate Cal (Pa.) in key rematch

Senior forward Megan Smith scored 23 points, junior Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) added 19 and the No. 11 Crimson Hawks routed the No. 21 Vulcans, 79-49, in the PSAC on Saturday. IUP (23-2, 18-2), which is tied for first in the West Division with Edinboro, avenged a 62-53 loss to Cal earlier this season. The Vulcans (21-5, 16-4), who shot 32 percent from the field, were led by sophomore DJ Hahn's 16 points.

3. Penn State wrestling completes unbeaten regular season

The Nittany Lions extended their dual-meet winning streak to 45 with a 55-0 rout of Buffalo on Sunday. Penn State (14-0), which already clinched the Big Ten regular-season title, set school records for points and pins (seven) in a dual. Senior Zain Retherford (149 pounds) won by pin in his final home match, and sophomore Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) earned a victory by major decision at 165. The Big Ten championships are March 3-4 at Michigan State.

4. Grove City women's swimming and diving earn 10th consecutive title

Sophomore Anne Shirley Dassow was part of six first-place finishes en route to repeating as PAC Most Valuable Performer, leading the Wolverines in the conference championships Saturday. Dassow won the 200 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 50 free and helped the 200 free relay, 400 medley relay and 800 free relay to victories. Grove City finished with 853 points, with Saint Vincent taking second (713) and Westminster third (691). The Wolverines' Dave Fritz earned PAC Coach of the Year. Westminster sophomore Kaitlyn Fast earned PAC Diver of the Year after winning the 1- and 3-meter.

5. Pitt's Zeremenko breaks career home run record

Senior Giorgiana Zeremenko (Canon-McMillan) homered twice, giving her 35 all time, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday. Zeremenko, who hit a single-season record 17 homers last season, surpassed Holly Stevens' career mark. Pitt (5-3-1) went 2-2 over the weekend, splitting with Wisconsin and Illinois.

6. IUP's Lombardi eclipses 1,000 points

Junior Dante Lombardi (The Kiski School) scored 19 points, becoming the 33rd player in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, as the Crimson Hawks downed Cal (Pa.), 82-75, on Saturday. Junior Jacobo Diaz had a team-best 20 points for first-place IUP (20-7, 16-4 PSAC), and senior Anthony Glover added 19.

7. Westminster men's swimming four-peats as PAC champions

Freshman Connor May was named PAC Diving MVP after winning both events with meet-record scores to lead the Titans over the weekend. Westminster clinched the title when the 400-yard freestyle team of junior Michael Spencer, senior Mitch Stahara (Bethel Park), junior David Peffer (Riverside), and sophomore Matt Kwalick (Quaker Valley) took second. The Titans' 908 points edged Grove City's 903 in the five-team event. Saint Vincent junior Jacob Davis became the school's first PAC Swimmer of the Year, winning the 100 free, 200 free and anchoring the 400 free relay to gold.

8. Pitt baseball opens season 3-1 in Sunshine State Classic

The Panthers defeated Oakland (Mich.) twice and Toledo but lost to Saint Louis during their opening weekend in Kissimmee, Fla. Pitt outscored its opponents 33-12, including a 17-3 blowout of Oakland on Saturday in which senior Frank Maldonado and sophomore David Yanni had four RBIs apiece. For the weekend, junior Liam Sabino went 7 for 17 with six runs, five RBIs and two steals.

9. Conference champion La Roche men prevail in tuneup

Sophomore Trell Thomas had 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals, senior Arnes Bajgora (Baldwin) and junior Zach Gould (Riverside) scored 19 points apiece and the Redhawks ended the regular season with an 85-75 victory over D'Youville on Saturday. La Roche (19-6, 16-2 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference) recorded the second-most conference wins in program history. It will host an AMCC Tournament semifinal Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

10. More milestones for Robert Morris' Howard

Senior hockey player Brittany Howard scored her school-record 19th career winning goal and became the second active NCAA player to reach 100 career assist in the No. 9 Colonials' 3-2 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday. Sophomore Jaycee Gebhard scored the other two goals for Robert Morris (18-7-4, 12-3-3 College Hockey America), which lost 2-0 to the Lakers on Friday.

