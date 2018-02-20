Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Former PSNK basketball standout Nieves gets UPJ honor

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 6:23 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown's newest sports Hall of Fame class includes a basketball standout who began his collegiate career in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Josué Nieves, who scored more than 1,100 points in two seasons at Penn State New Kensington, was part of UPJ's Class of 2018, which was announced Sunday and will be inducted in mid-April.

Women's basketball

Mercyhurst

Freshman Eliza Oswalt (Burrell) scored 13 points in the Lakers' 75-59 loss to Gannon, her fourth double-digit scoring effort in the team's last five games. Oswalt hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts and is averaging 6.3 points.

Slippery Rock

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) shot 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds in the Rock's 70-58 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) added six points, five rebounds and a block.

Women's gymnastics

WVU

Senior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) celebrated her senior day with some high scores to help the Mountaineers score a season-high 196.225 points in a sweep of Maryland and Pitt. Gillette scored a 9.85 on floor to tie for fourth and a 9.8 on balance beam to finish seventh.

Softball

Clarion

Redshirt junior Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) started her season on a tear, hitting .467 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs in the Golden Eagles' first six games at the Snowbird Freeze Out in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Runyan homered and drove in two runs against Georgian Court and added another homer and three RBIs against Mercy College.

Track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Jalen Cloud (Kiski Area) posted a distance of 13.55 meters in the triple jump at Saturday's Kent State Tune Up, placing eighth in the meet and improving his qualifying mark for the PSAC championships.

Grove City

Junior Aaron Bliss (Fox Chapel) helped the Wolverines' distance medley relay set a school record with a time of 10 minutes, 53.56 seconds Saturday at the Mount Union Last Chance Meet.

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) broke her school record in the triple jump at Saturday's Kent State Tune Up, placing second with a distance of 11.88 meters. Her mark ranks third in the country in NAIA.

