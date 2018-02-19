Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Another week, another top rookie honor for Seton Hill's Trest

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.
Seton Hill athletics
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.

Updated 2 hours ago

All season it's been Trest and all the rest.

Seton Hill basketball player Cheyenne Trest was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week for the ninth time this season.

Trest scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Griffins (19-7) to a 66-59 victory at Pitt-Johnstown. It was her fifth 20-plus-point game of the season.

Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, is the second-leading scorer on the team with a 14.8 average. She leads the Griffins in assists (79) and blocks (18).

The Griffins started last week ranked No. 8 in the NCAA Divison II Atlantic Regional rankings. Seton Hill will host a PSAC first-round playoff game next Monday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

