District Colleges

ESPN to stream Edinboro-IUP hoops doubleheader

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Carolyn Appleby, IUP
Mike Schnelle | Apex Imaging Photography.
Carolyn Appleby, IUP

Updated 3 hours ago

ESPN will live stream the Edinboro at IUP basketball doubleheader Wednesday night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

The women's game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30.

The broadcast is part of the NCAA Division II Basketball Showcase. The games can be seen on WatchESPN and on the ESPN App.

IUP has appeared on an ESPN broadcast twice in the last three years: last year at Edinboro and at Cal (Pa.) in 2015-16.

The women's game is a first-place clash in the PSAC West.

The IUP women (23-2, 18-2) are No. 11 and Edinboro (22-2, 18-2) is 13th in the WBCA NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

In the Atlantic Regional rankings, IUP is No. 2 and Ediboro is No. 3.

The IUP men (20-7, 16-4) lead the PSAC West by two games over Gannon. Edinboro (16-8, 13-7) is in fourth place.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

