Shaler notebook: Girls basketball makes major strides

The Shaler girls basketball team's return to the WPIAL playoffs didn't last as long as third-year coach Cornelious Nesbitt would have liked.

But despite the Titans' 44-31 loss Feb. 20 at Plum in the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs, Nesbitt sees all the pieces falling into place.

Shaler finished 10-13, 4-6 in Section 1.

“My biggest thing is the third year is the big year for the high school program,” Nesbitt said. “We've made strides with our high school program. We've also made progress with our junior high school and youth program. We feel like everything is coming together, and we are getting more girls out to play basketball.”

Meg Lydon grew into a top-tier player for the Titans. She led the team with 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Sophomores Emily Cavacini and Meghan Lacey were Shaler's next two leading scorers, averaging 8.9 and 7.4 points per game, respectively.

“I think we made the most progress with our young players and how they play in big moments,” Nesbitt said. “Just our growth and the leadership of some of the younger players.”

After starting section play 3-1, the Titans lost five consecutive games. In order to reach the postseason, immediate improvement was needed.

Shaler squeaked into the playoffs by beating Pine-Richland, 61-49, on Feb. 5.

In a 71-63 nonsection loss Jan. 20 at playoff qualifier Latrobe, the Titans trailed 15-13 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Titans fell behind after being outscored 14-2.

For Shaler, the experience was important. It was about competing against top competition.

“I thought we gained valuable experience for each of them coming back next year,” Nesbitt said. “To feel what a playoff game is like and motivate them to work harder in the offseason and try to get a step further the following year.”

Sullivan, Reinsfelder win section titles

Shaler 113-pound sophomore Ryan Sullivan collected a Section 3-AAA title for the second consecutive year last Saturday at Fox Chapel.

Sullivan, who won at 106 pounds last season and was Shaler's lone defending champ, beat North Allegheny's Freddy Junko, 6-2, in the final.

Garrett Reinsfelder (132) picked up his first title by beating Seneca Valley's Antonio Amelio, 7-5.

Shaler will have five qualifiers for the WPIAL tournament this weekend.

Ian Scarberry (138) qualified by placing third at 138. Jake Pollak (160) and Jeffrey Bonnette (285) earned spots by placing fourth.

Dylan Winters (126) narrowly missed, dropping his fifth-place match to Hampton's Zach Wright, 4-3.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.