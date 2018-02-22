Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

After 'scary' incident, Kalp shines for WCCC women's team

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Alyssa Kalp has been a key contributor for Westmoreland County Community College women's basketball during the 2017-18 season.
Updated 12 hours ago

When the Westmoreland County Community College women's basketball team defeated Pitt-Titusville on Feb. 17 to capture the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference title, sophomore Alyssa Kalp scored nine points.

But scoring isn't Kalp's strength; the 2016 Mt. Pleasant grad shines on defense.

“Whoever we play, their best guard has to put up with Alyssa for four quarters,” WCCC coach Gene Brisbane said. “She can really cause someone problems.”

It was her defensive prowess, however, that almost ended her collegiate career.

In a game last season against Montgomery College of Maryland, Kalp set herself to take a charge. The Montgomery player raised her forearm and caught Kalp in the chest and sent her flying.

Kalp fell back and banged her head on the floor, immediately blacked out and stopped breathing. Then her body went into a seizure.

“It was scary,” Kalp said. “I took a charge and hit my head really hard and blacked out. I ended up with a concussion and it scared a lot of people. It ended the game.”

Her sister, Brooke, who was the first to her side and reached down to help her up and then yelled for help.

“It was the most frightening thing I've encountered in coaching athletics,” Brisbane said. “The only thing that comes close to that is when (Hempfield) Rachel Wolinsky dislocated her knee and injured her lower leg.

“It was gruesome. This was a little more serious because it was a seizure, it was convulsing and something I've never seen before.”

Even though Alyssa didn't realize the seriousness of the injury at first, she wanted to continue.

“When I woke up I saw my dad and I wanted to jump up and shoot free throws,” Alyssa said. “We were in a one-and-one, but my dad said stay down, so I listened to him.”

She remembers her first of two ambulance rides, to Westmoreland Hospital and then Forbes Regional.

But she didn't know what was going on because half her body wasn't moving.

Kalp's parents were OK if she never played again, but after her doctor cleared her to play, she was back on the court a month later to finish the season.

“The main reason I played was because of my sister,” Alyssa said of Brooke, a then sophomore teammate. “It was her last year and we've played together for years, and I wanted it to continue.

“When I started playing, I didn't take as many charges as I usually did, and I had to wear a helmet. But after I played a few games, I got used to being aggressive and started playing hard again.”

She said the first time she took a charge she closed her eyes.

“We were prepared to play the rest of the season without her,” Brisbane said. “She was ready to go and wanted to play.”

Kalp is now getting ready for the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XX tournament at WCCC.

Westmoreland is the host and will face Anne Arundel at noon Saturday with the winner playing Montgomery at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

