Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Quartet of seniors leads Seton Hill women's basketball to new heights

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Seniors on the 2017-18 Seton Hill women's basketball team include, from left, Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Alex Hay and Lindsey Mifsud.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Seniors on the 2017-18 Seton Hill women's basketball team include, from left, Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Alex Hay and Lindsey Mifsud.
Seniors on the 2017-18 Seton Hill women's basketball team include, from left, Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Alex Hay and Lindsey Mifsud.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Seniors on the 2017-18 Seton Hill women's basketball team include, from left, Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Alex Hay and Lindsey Mifsud.

Updated 3 hours ago

The job of any basketball coach is to find a group of players that is the right fit for the school and his or her program.

Seton Hill women's coach Mark Katarski hit the jackpot with his first true recruiting class. This is Katarski's fifth season, but he inherited Ferne Labati's final class in 2013-14.

On Saturday, before the Griffins took on IUP, seniors Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Lindsey Mifsud and Alex Hay were honored. They then played their final regular-season game, and it was a sad day for Katarski and the program.

Katarski's first recruiting class has set the bar high for future Seton Hill teams. They finished 19-9 and are the first group to earn a home Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoff game. The Griffins will host Gannon at 6 p.m. Monday. This also is the program's second team to be ranked (No. 8) in the region.

Seton Hill split its regular-season series with Gannon, each winning on the road.

“We all hate each other,” Mifsud joked. “No, we came together and became friends. We're all different, but we know each other well.”

Mifsud is from Villa Maria in Erie. Kaufman is from Damascus, Md. Torris is from South Park, and Hay comes from Barrie, Ontario.

“They complement each other so well,” Katarski said. “They're a diverse group, all with different personalities. If you take one away, they wouldn't be the same. They were a perfect fit for Seton Hill.”

All four have different roles, and each has contributed to huge wins during their careers.

Kaufman comes from a basketball family. Her older sisters, Julie and Jamie, were assistant coaches for Katarski.

She plans to give professional basketball a try.

If that doesn't work out, the team's leading scorer (17.5 average) is looking at graduate school and possibly becoming a teacher.

“This has been four great years,” Kaufman said, “We've gotten to do a lot of things. We've had some special wins, beating Cal U, Edinboro and IUP. Alex's buzzer-beater to beat Cal and when we beat IUP to make the playoffs are memorable games.”

The four wouldn't mind a win against IUP on Saturday, which would be in the PSAC semifinals.

“We didn't play well in the first meeting,” Hay said. “We've developed a special bond. We'll be friends forever.

“What's cool is we all came together, and the rest of the team has followed our lead. The program is in good shape, and it's been fun to build it. What I'll take away from my career is the friendships I have made.”

The four seniors are 61-54 and hope to add to that win total.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me