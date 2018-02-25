Quartet of seniors leads Seton Hill women's basketball to new heights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The job of any basketball coach is to find a group of players that is the right fit for the school and his or her program.

Seton Hill women's coach Mark Katarski hit the jackpot with his first true recruiting class. This is Katarski's fifth season, but he inherited Ferne Labati's final class in 2013-14.

On Saturday, before the Griffins took on IUP, seniors Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Lindsey Mifsud and Alex Hay were honored. They then played their final regular-season game, and it was a sad day for Katarski and the program.

Katarski's first recruiting class has set the bar high for future Seton Hill teams. They finished 19-9 and are the first group to earn a home Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoff game. The Griffins will host Gannon at 6 p.m. Monday. This also is the program's second team to be ranked (No. 8) in the region.

Seton Hill split its regular-season series with Gannon, each winning on the road.

“We all hate each other,” Mifsud joked. “No, we came together and became friends. We're all different, but we know each other well.”

Mifsud is from Villa Maria in Erie. Kaufman is from Damascus, Md. Torris is from South Park, and Hay comes from Barrie, Ontario.

“They complement each other so well,” Katarski said. “They're a diverse group, all with different personalities. If you take one away, they wouldn't be the same. They were a perfect fit for Seton Hill.”

All four have different roles, and each has contributed to huge wins during their careers.

Kaufman comes from a basketball family. Her older sisters, Julie and Jamie, were assistant coaches for Katarski.

She plans to give professional basketball a try.

If that doesn't work out, the team's leading scorer (17.5 average) is looking at graduate school and possibly becoming a teacher.

“This has been four great years,” Kaufman said, “We've gotten to do a lot of things. We've had some special wins, beating Cal U, Edinboro and IUP. Alex's buzzer-beater to beat Cal and when we beat IUP to make the playoffs are memorable games.”

The four wouldn't mind a win against IUP on Saturday, which would be in the PSAC semifinals.

“We didn't play well in the first meeting,” Hay said. “We've developed a special bond. We'll be friends forever.

“What's cool is we all came together, and the rest of the team has followed our lead. The program is in good shape, and it's been fun to build it. What I'll take away from my career is the friendships I have made.”

The four seniors are 61-54 and hope to add to that win total.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via twitter @Schofield_Trib.