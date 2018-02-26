Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Four Seton Hill wrestlers qualify for NCAA Division II tournament

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Four Seton Hill wrestlers secured spots at the NCAA Division II tournament March 9-10 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Sophomore Damon Greenwald (Burrell), freshman Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), redshirt junior Jacob Temple and fifth-year senior Zach Voytek (Greensburg Salem) advanced out of the Super Regional over the weekend at Pitt-Johnstown.

Greenwald won a regional championship at 174 pounds. Distefanis finished second at 125, Temple took third at 197 and Voytek was fourth at 157.

Arizona State

Redshirt sophomore 157-pounder Josh Shields (Franklin Regional) scored a technical fall (18-2) in the finals of the Pac-12 championships to clinch a spot in the NCAA championships March 15-17 in Cleveland.

Pitt-Johnstown

Sophomore Chris Eddins (Greensburg Salem) qualified for a spot in the NCAA D-II tournament after a strong finish at the Super Region 1 Tournament. After a first-round bye, Eddins finished second at 141 pounds after falling to Notre Dame College's second-seeded Drew Walker. Eddins is ranked No. 2 nationally in his weight class.

Redshirt sophomore Devin Austin (Penn-Trafford) also will compete at nationals at 165 pounds.

Men's basketball

Holy Cross

Freshman Austin Butler (Latrobe) had 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Crusaders to a 70-64 victory over American. Holy Cross (11-18) opens the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday as the No. 6 seed. It plays at No. 3 Navy.

WCCC

Freshmen Ja'Kory Freeman and Kyle Carrington were named to the WPCC all-conference team. Freeman averages 18.8 points and Carrington 14.6.

Women's basketball

Bucknell

Junior Kaitlyn Slagus (Belle Vernon) was named Patriot League Player of the Week after posting double-doubles in victories over Loyola and Holy Cross. She equaled a career high with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-69 win over Loyola and added 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-63 win against Holy Cross. The 6-foot-2 Slagus is averaging 12 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bison (20-8).

Point Park

Freshman guard Michelle Burns (Hempfield) was named to the all-River States Conference second team. She averaged 13 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pioneers (17-11). She started 22 of 27 games.

Seton Hill

Forward Katie Nolan was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week. She averaged 11 points and five rebounds across a pair of games for the Griffins (20-9), who opened the PSAC playoffs at home Monday and beat Gannon, 78-65.

Nolan scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds against IUP.

WCCC

A trio of Wolfpack sophomores were named to the WPCC all-conference team: Rachel Garris (Derry) and Kylee Surike, and Mikala Misleany.

Misleany averages 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds, and Surike is the leading scorer (15 ppg) and Garris contributes 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Baseball

Seton Hill

Senior pitcher Perry DellaValle was named PSAC West Pitcher of the Week after throwing six strong innings for the Griffins in a 2-0 win over Shippensburg. He allowed two hits and struck out seven with one walk.

In a 5-2 win over West Liberty, freshman winning pitcher Jared Kollar (Latrobe) struck out five in six innings, and freshman Neal McDermott (Greensburg C.C.) came on to earn the save. Tom McCarthy homered for the Griffins (3-0).

