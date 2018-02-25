Greensburg CC graduate Carolyn Appleby, IUP peaking for postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

IUP women's basketball plays with the type of cohesiveness that comes with fielding the same starting lineup in every game this season.

That group — Carolyn Appleby, Halle Denman, Megan Smith, Brittany Robinson and Lauren Wolosik — started all but two games last season, and their familiarity has led the Crimson Hawks to the top of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference standings again.

No. 9 IUP (25-2, 20-2 PSAC West) tied program records for wins and conference wins in a regular season, and Appleby, an energetic 5-foot-5 junior guard from Greensburg Central Catholic, is the driving force behind the Crimson Hawks' success.

“She continues to get better and better. Her game grows all the time,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “She has the ability to score in a variety of ways. She can shoot the 3. She attacks the basket like it's her job. She's extremely fast in the open floor.”

McConnell's praise for Appleby's game didn't stop there. He noted her ability to play off screens set by post players, her “high motor” and toughness.

“Let's just say I'm sure glad she's on our side,” McConnell said. “She is just a tough matchup.”

Which makes IUP a tough draw in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Crimson Hawks host the winner of a first-round matchup between Seton Hill and Gannon on Wednesday at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex. IUP, which is 15-0 at home this season, will continue to host as long as it continues to win in the conference tournament.

“We're putting together a phenomenal season, and getting to host the PSAC Tournament is huge, because there's no other place we want to play than our home floor,” Appleby said. “We're really playing so well together right now.”

IUP, the defending PSAC champion, brings an eight-game winning streak into the tournament, and although Appleby and McConnell aren't certain the Crimson Hawks are playing their best basketball, both admit the team is close to doing so.

There's no denying Appleby has hit her stride.

She capped the regular season Saturday with 20 points, a season-high eight rebounds and four assists in an 86-71 win at Seton Hill. In the previous game against then-No. 11 Edinboro, Appleby scored a career-high 26 points (9 of 15 shooting, 3 of 4 3-pointers) with four rebounds and three steals in a 67-53 victory. Against rival Cal (Pa.) on Feb. 17, Appleby made 7 of 12 shots for 19 points with four rebounds in a resounding 79-49 victory.

“Going into that Cal U game, it's always a rivalry, so beating them by that kind of margin was a bit surprising,” Appleby said. “We did have a big lead, but the key for us was we didn't play like it. We just kept going.”

Appleby believes this IUP team can go far into the NCAA Division II Tournament. IUP hasn't reached the Sweet 16 since 2007. Getting there, and beyond, is a driving force.

After shaking a midseason shooting slump — Appleby said she worked diligently with her father, Tom, to snap out of the cool spell — and with her recent play, she's averaging 14.8 points, which is second on the team to Smith's 17.7. Appleby also is averaging 3.3 assists. Most impressive is she has made 44 percent (148 of 336) of her field goals. That's a significant increase from her 40.5 shooting percentage last season, when she averaged a team-high 14.7 points.

“My teammates are getting me the ball in great positions to score,” Appleby said. “I just have to keep it going. The whole team has to keep it going. We've been growing as a team this entire year. I don't know if we're playing our best yet, but this is the best time to be playing like we are.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.