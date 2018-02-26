Seton Hill's Greenwald wins title, three others advance to nationals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill sophomore Damon Greenwald won the NCAA Division II Super Regional at Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday and advanced to the nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 9 and 10.

Greenwald defeated former Burrell teammate Steven Edwards, Pitt-Johnstown, 7-5, in overtime to win the 174-pound weight class. It was the second time this season that Greenwald had beaten Edwards.

Also advancing are Vincent Distefanis (Hempfield), who finished second at 125, Jacob Temple (Avella), who third at 197, and Zach Voytek (Greensburg Salem), who placed fourth at 157. This is the third time Voytek as qualified for the nationals.

Luke Landefeld (North Allegheny) finished fifth at 141 pounds and Austin Shaw (Greensburg Salem) was sixth at 149 pounds.

Pitt-Johnstown

National No. 1-ranked Cody Law won an individual championship at 157 lbs. to lead a group of seven Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers who qualified for the National Tournament.

Joining Law are regional runner-ups Chris Eddins (Greensburg Salem) at 141, Devin Austin (Penn-Trafford) at 165, Edwards, Levi Niebauer at 197, and heavyweight D.J. Sims, and fourth-place finisher Corey Falleroni (Burrell) at 149.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer.