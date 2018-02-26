Weekend College Top 10: Twice is nice for Robert Morris women's hockey

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Robert Morris women's hockey clinches conference title

Senior goaltender Elijah Milne-Price recorded back-to-back shutouts, and the Colonials swept Syracuse by scores of 5-0 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday to win a second consecutive College Hockey America regular-season championship. Milne-Price made 26 saves Friday, and freshman Lexi Templeman scored twice. On Saturday, Milne-Price had 25 saves to set RMU's single-season record with her sixth shutout. The Colonials (20-7-4, 14-3-3) open the CHA Tournament on Friday against the lowest remaining seed at HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

2. La Roche men earn spot in NCAA Tournament

Junior Zach Gould (Riverside) scored a season-best 26 points and hit 6 of 7 3-pointers as the Redhawks edged Penn State Behrend, 77-74, in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship game Sunday. Trell Thomas added 15 points and six rebounds for La Roche, which defeated Penn State Behrend (20-7) for the third time this season. The Redhawks (21-6) face Johns Hopkins (23-4) in the first round of the Division III Tournament.

3. IUP men, women finish first in PSAC West

The Crimson Hawks swept Seton Hill on Saturday, and the men and women earned the top seeds for this week's PSAC Tournament. The men prevailed 65-64 when junior Willem Brandwijk made a free throw with 2.5 seconds left. Junior Jacobo Diaz finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for IUP (22-7, 18-4), which hosts fourth-seeded Edinboro or fifth-seeded Pitt-Johnstown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 9 IUP women defeated the Griffins, 86-71, behind 28 points and 12 rebounds from senior Megan Smith. The Crimson Hawks (25-2, 20-2) tied the program record for regular-season wins and conference wins. IUP hosts the winner of fourth-seeded Seton Hill and fifth-seeded Gannon at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

4. Omogrosso helps Duquesne women lock up No. 2 seed

Junior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) finished with 28 points, helping the Dukes clinch a first-round bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a 76-73 victory over St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Duquesne (23-6, 13-3) plays at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Richmond against the winner of the first-round game between seventh-seeded Saint Louis and 10th-seeded UMass.

5. Slippery Rock men, women 2nd at PSAC indoor track championships

The Rock were runners-up to Shippensburg over the weekend in Edinboro. The men were led by senior Anderson Novalin, who won the shot put, and junior Steven Girgash (South Park), who took first in the heptathlon. Other first-place finishers included Seton Hill junior Dontay Jacobs (Laurel Highlands) in the 400, IUP senior Julius Rivera in the 60 and Cal (Pa.) junior Jae'Len Means (Gateway) in the 200. For the Slippery Rock women, sophomore Maddy Marshall took first in the pole vault, and the 1,600 relay team of senior Aerial Dukes (West Mifflin), junior Madison Przicina, senior Katie Teed and freshman Vanessa Shedlock placed first. Other champions included the Seton Hill junior trio of Gabrielle Ravotto in the 60, Kaitlyn Germanoski (Penn-Trafford) in the high jump and Ameriah Walters (Valley) in the 200, as well as Cal (Pa.) senior Julie Friend (Uniontown) in the 3,000. Edinboro freshman Stefanie Parsons won the mile and was named most outstanding track athlete.

6. Three Waynesburg wrestlers qualify for NCAA championships

Junior heavyweight Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward) won the title, and senior Tristan Buxton (Trinity) and sophomore Ken Burrs took third at 125 and 197 pounds, respectively, at the NCAA Division III Central Regional Championships on Saturday in Crawfordsville, Ind. Waynesburg placed fourth as a team. The D-III championships are March 9-10 in Cleveland.

7. RMU men's lacrosse stuns No. 16 Penn State

Junior Jimmy Perkins had three goals and three assists, and the Colonials scored six times in the fourth quarter en route to a 12-9 victory Saturday. It was Robert Morris' first win over a ranked opponent since 2012 and the fourth victory against a ranked team in program history. Junior Matt Schmidt added two goals for the Colonials (2-2). Matt Donnelly and Kevin Hill had two goals and one assist apiece for Penn State (2-2).

8. Slippery Rock's Till breaks 61-year-old rebounding record

Redshirt sophomore Micah Till had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-68 loss to Gannon on Saturday, giving him 338 rebounds this season. That broke the mark of 334 that's been held by Connie Palumbo since 1956-57. Slippery Rock (20-8, 14-8) is the third seed for the PSAC Tournament and hosts sixth-seeded Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. Monday.

9. Seton Hill baseball goes 3-0 on opening trip

Senior Tom McCarthy (Baldwin) went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and the Griffins downed West Liberty, 5-2, on Sunday in Holly Springs, N.C. Freshman Jared Kollar (Latrobe) struck out seven and allowed three runs in six innings. The Griffins swept Shippensburg on Saturday, winning both games 2-0. Senior Perry Dellavalle struck out seven in six shutout innings in the opener, and sophomore Patrick Monteverde (Fox Chapel) struck out five in six shutout innings in the second game.

10. Pitt senior runner wins gold at ACC championships

Desiree Garland (Woodland Hills) placed first in the 400 meters Saturday at Clemson, becoming the first Pitt woman in school history to earn gold at the ACC indoor track and field championships.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.