Westmoreland campus clippings: Saint Vincent's Laurence Jaross breaks PAC indoor 800 record

The best records to beat in sports sometimes are your own.

Saint Vincent senior Laurence Jaross won the 800-meter run in a conference-record time of 1 minute, 55.63 seconds at the PAC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Youngstown State. He established the previous mark last year.

The Bearcats' winning distance medley relay of Will Greene, Alex Dignazio, Frankie King and Jaross broke a 5-year-old conference record with a time of 10:35.

Seton Hill

Senior Dontay Jacobs won his third PSAC title in the 400 dash, capturing the race in the conference finals in 48.41 seconds.

Westminster

Junior Jake Kaylor (Greensburg Salem) broke his own school record in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.59 seconds and placed second at the PAC championships at Youngstown State.

Women's indoor track & field

Penn State

Junior Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) took second place with a personal-best performance in the pentathlon at the Big Ten championships. She scored 4,168 points, posting marks of 8.48 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles; 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump; 46- 1⁄ 2 in the shot put; 19-1 1⁄ 4 in the long jump; and 2:20.13 in the 800 meters.

Saint Vincent

Senior Maggie Czapski finished third in the 3,000 run at the PAC championships with a school-record time of 10:39.24.

Seton Hill

Junior Ameriah Walters (Valley) won the 200-meter dash at the PSAC championships with a time of 24.82 seconds. Junior Gabrielle Ravotto defended her title in the 60 dash with a school-record time of 7.65 seconds. She took second in the 200.

Junior Kaitlyn Germanoski (Penn-Trafford) won the high jump (5-5) for the Griffins.

Junior Lexi Stevenson finished second in the shot put at the PSAC championships with a throw of 14.05 meters.

Walters, Ravotto, Germanoski and Stevenson received USTFCCCA All-Region honors.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Julie Bush (Yough) placed third in the high jump (4-8 3⁄ 4 ), and classmate Ally Leasure (Hempfield) took sixth in the long jump (4-5) and eighth in the long jump (15-2) at the PAC championships.

Men's swimming

Grove City

Senior Brett Gwynn (Hempfield) was named to the all-PAC first team.

Saint Vincent

Senior Alex Bolen, junior Jacob Davis, freshmen Zach Baum (Derry) and John Martin were named to the all-PAC first team.

Women's swimming

Cal (Pa.)

Sophomore Karley Owens (Latrobe) posted the third-fastest time in program history in the 200-yard backstroke at the PSAC championships. Her mark of 2:07.24 came in the consolation finals. She finished 12th overall.

Sophomore Madison Nestor (Yough) tied her personal-best time of 2:42.64 during the preliminaries of the 200 breaststroke and set a season-best time on 1:08.87 in the 100 breaststroke.

Grove City

Sophomore Danielle Ledyard (Hempfield) was named to the all-PAC first team.

Kentucky

Junior Kathryn Painter (Norwin) played fourth in the 1,650 freestyle at the SEC championships. Her time of 16:09.91 was a personal best.

Saint Vincent

The following Bearcats swimmers made the all-PAC first team: Maddie Bartrug, Kelly Kramer, Marion D'Aurora, Sarah Sheldon and Ciara Lewis.

Westminster

Sophomore Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) was an all-PAC second-team selection.

Men's basketball

Holy Cross

Freshman guard Austin Butler (Latobe) was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team.

He is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Crusaders (11-18), who finished sixth in the conference and travel to Navy on Thursday for a Patriot League playoff quarterfinal.

Butler has played in 28 games, making 19 starts, and played 23.9 minutes per game. He has made a team-high 36 shots from behind the 3-point line.

He has led the team in scoring six times and has scored in double figures in 16 games.

Saint Vincent

Senior Tom Kromka was named to the all-PAC first team for the second consecutive season. He led the Bearcats (16-10) in scoring (11.3 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg), field goals (115), blocks (48) and minutes (28.2).

He made 48.1 percent of his shots, and his 70 offensive rebounds ranked second in the conference.

In addition, teammmate Josh Duda, a sophomore guard, was selected to the PAC Sportsmanship team.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Junior guard Delaney Arbore (Norwin) was named to the all-North Coast Athletic Conference second team. Arbore averaged 14.0 points to lead the team. She made 48 3-pointers. She started all 25 games for the Gators (6-19) and reached double figures in scoring 18 times, including a 30-point game against Wittenberg.

In 72 career games, Arbore has averaged 11.2 points.

La Roche

Sophomore forward Jenna Cole (Norwin) was named to the all-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference third team after averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Redhawks (11-15).

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior guard-forward Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) was named to the all-AMCC first team after a record-breaking senior season with the Bobcats (7-18). Oddis set a school record for scoring average with 19.4 points per game and also pulled down 11.4 rebounds, ranking second in the conference in both categories. She had 18 double-doubles and finished her career with 1,203 points, seventh in program history.

Saint Vincent

Graduate student Mara Benvenuti was selected to the all-PAC second team, and senior forward Babette Sanmartin made honorable mention. Benvenuti, who has 1,132 career points, is the first player from the program to make all-conference four times since SVC joined the PAC. She leads the Bearcats (18-9) in rebounds (155), steals (54) and minutes (26.6).

Sanmartin leads the team in scoring (9.0 ppg) and shoots 43.9 percent from the field. SVC junior forward Lucy Bujdos made the all-PAC Sportsmanship team.

Wheeling Jesuit

Redshirt junior guard Monica Burns (Hempfield) picked up All-Mountain East Conference second-team honors. She led the Cardinals (12-16) in scoring (17.9 ppg), made 123 of 134 free throws (91.8 percent) and connected on 2.8 3-pointers per game. Burns has 990 points in two seasons.

Men's bowling

WCCC

The Wolfpack followed a WPCC championship with a Region XX title. Freshman Charles Yorko was first in the all-events.