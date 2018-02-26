Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Butler makes Patriot League rookie team

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Holy Cross freshman guard Austin Butler, a Latrobe grad, scored a career-high 28 points against Lafayette on Jan. 27.
Holy Cross Athletics
Updated 2 hours ago

Freshman Austin Butler's impact at Holy Cross did not go unnoticed by opposing conference coaches.

Butler, the former Latrobe star and Tribune-Review Athlete of the Year, was named Monday to the Patriot League men's basketball all-rookie team.

He is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Crusaders (11-18), who finished sixth in the conference and travel to Navy Thursday for a Patriot League playoff quarterfinal.

Butler has played in 28 games, making 19 starts, and playing 23.9 minutes per game. He has made a team-high 36 shots from behind the 3-point line.

He has led the team in scoring six times and has scored in double figures in 16 games.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

