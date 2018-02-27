District college spring sports athletes to watch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BASEBALL

Alex Amos (Pitt): Earned ACC All-Freshman honors after leading the Panthers with a .304 batting average. Was one of only two Panthers to start all 53 games last year.

Dan Clark (Pitt-Johnstown): Hit .375 with team-leading eight homers last season. His 79 total bases were second on the team, and his .705 slugging percentage led the team.

Mark Colella (Seton Hill): Was an All-PSAC West first-team selection after hitting .308 with a team-leading 56 RBIs. His RBI total ranked fourth in the conference. Had 33 extra-base hits.

Tyler Holland (Pitt-Greensburg): Baldwin grad earned first-team All-AMCC honors after hitting .395 with 11 home runs — including at least one in five consecutive games.

Stefan Mrkonja (Point Park): Senior from Hopewell hit .337 with nine homers and 47 RBIs in 2017. Named to River States Conference first team.

Tyler Reis (Waynesburg): Penn Hills grad finished second in the PAC with 11 homers and second in slugging (.695). He also finished in the top 10 in batting average (.371) to earn first-team all-conference honors.

Joseph Salmen (Westminster): Senior from Union led the PAC in batting average (.471) and on-base percentage (.556) en route to making all-conference first team.

Regis Sauer (La Roche): Right-handed Brashear grad went 9-1 with a 3.67 ERA, helping to lead the Redhawks to the AMCC championship.

Chris Vallimont (Mercyhurst): Anchors the Lakers' strong pitching staff after going 8-1 with a 2.69 ERA last season. Struck out 88 in 601⁄3 innings.

GOLF (MEN)

Allegheny golfer Louie Olsakovsky (Upper St. Clair). Allegheny Athletics

Charles Huntzinger (Penn State): Junior has a pair of collegiate victories and was first-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore. Twice has shot personal-best rounds of 64. Team-best 70.15 scoring average.

Nikhil Mohan (Carnegie Mellon): Earned a pair of medalist honors last season and won another tournament during 2017 fall season. Two-time PING Mid-Atlantic All-Region honoree.

Louie Olsakovsky (Allegheny): Upper St. Clair grad won two tournaments during his college debut in the fall and posted two other top 10s. Led Gators with 74.1 scoring average.

GOLF (WOMEN)

Carlow women's golfer Natalie Abt (Shaler). Carlow Athletics

Natalie Abt (Carlow): Shaler grad won USCAA national title in the fall, making her the Celtics' first national champion in any individual or team sport

Jackie Rogowicz (Penn State): Leads Nittany Lions with a 73.29 stroke average and has their only tournament victory of the 2017-18 season (William & Mary Invitational in September).

Charlotte Simpson (Carnegie Mellon): Freshman leads the Tartans with a 77.0 scoring average and has four top-10 finishes, including a win, in the 2017-18 season.

LACROSSE (MEN)

The Grove City men's lacrosse team is in its inaugural season. Grove City Athletics

Grant Ament (Penn State): Junior earned All-Big Ten first-team honors after leading the Nittany Lions in total points (55: 27 goals, 28 assists). Entered season with 109 career points, already 21st on the program's all-time list.

Grove City: No specific player here, but the Wolverines are embarking on their first season of men's lacrosse. Their inaugural match is Wednesday, and they are under the direction of coach Alec Jernstedt, who was an assistant at Duke.

Ryan Smith (Robert Morris): Earned Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year after scoring 20 goals last season. Had a goal and two assists in the Colonials upset of No. 15 Penn State on Feb. 24.

LACROSSE (WOMEN)

Saint Vincent women's lacrosse player Maggie Nelson. Saint Vincent Athletics

Allie Burrows (IUP): Named to PSAC first team after scoring 54 goals as a sophomore last season. Entered season with 103 career goals and is on pace to shatter program's career goals mark of 167.

Maggie Nelson (Saint Vincent): Senior midfielder led ORLC in goals (86) and assists (48). Earned conference's offensive player of the year honor.

Danie Porath (Slippery Rock): Named first team All-PSAC as a defender last season. Caused 34 turnovers last season. Has helped lead The Rock to a No. 20 national ranking early in 2018.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State men's volleyball player Jalen Penrose. Penn State Athletics

Jalen Penrose (Penn State): Capable of scoring points hitting as well as serving. Leads EIVA in aces per set (0.71) and total aces (30). Seventh in league in hitting percentage (.273).

Brandon Buck (St. Francis): Ambridge grad leads EIVA with 63 kills in conference matches and is second in overall kills (163).

Mitchell Patterson (Thiel): Canon-McMillan grad leads the Tomcats with 174 kills, 3.22 per set. Kills-per-set number ranks fourth in the Continental Volleyball Conference.

SOFTBALL

Point Park softball pitcher Ashley Iagnemma (South Fayette). Point Park Athletics

Paige Hertzog (Seton Hill): Senior and team co-captain from Mt. Pleasant was an All-PSAC West selection after hitting .354 (second on the team) with a team-leading 22 runs scored to go with 22 RBIs.

Ashley Iagnemma (Point Park): South Fayette grad struck out 155 in 1321⁄3 innings. Threw four shutouts, including two no-hitters, in 2017.

Abrielle McCartney (Robert Morris): Canon-McMillan grad earned first-team All-Northeast Conference honors as designated player. Hit .324 with 23 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

Shelby Noel (Saint Vincent): All-PAC first-teamer from Latrobe led the conference in batting average (.458), slugging (.925), triples (9) and total bases (99).

Emily Price (Cal): NFCA third-team All-American after a season in which she hit a team-leading .429 with 77 total bases and a .611 slugging percentage, also team-highs.

Jazmyn Rohrer (Westminster): Led the PAC in ERA (1.17) and strikeouts (151) and was second in wins (18) and opponent batting average (.211).

Jordan Seneca (St. Francis): Plum grad became first softball player in Northeast Conference history with at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in the same season.

Abby Trahan (St. Francis): Named NEC Freshman of the Year after going 15-4 with a 2.45 ERA.

Georgiana Zeremenko (Pitt): Canon-McMillan grad became Panthers' all-time career home run leader early this season when she hit her 35th on Feb. 16. Had 11 homers and 35 RBIs last season.

TENNIS (MEN)

Edinboro tennis player Vitor Albanese. Edinboro Athletics

Vitor Albanese (Edinboro): In the fall, the senior became the first player in conference history to win three singles titles. He also teamed with Daniel Fernandez to win the PSAC doubles title.

Franz Luna (St. Francis): Earned Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year — just the second player in program history to earn the honor — by going 15-3 at No. 2 singles in dual matches.

Jonathan Pritchard (Saint Vincent): Won PAC title at first singles last spring. Including the conference tournament, won his final 11 matches of 2017.

TENNIS (WOMEN)

Duquesne women's tennis player Kylie Isaacs (North Allegheny). Duquesne Athletics

Saioa Gomez de Segura (Mercyhurst): Two-time reigning PSAC West Player of the Year, she was 17-1 in singles last season, including 6-0 against conference foes.

Kylie Isaacs (Duquesne): During fall season, North Allegheny grad became Dukes' all-time victories leader and is first player in program history to earn three first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Luise Von Agris (IUP): Earned All-PSAC first-team honors last season, posting a combined 48 wins between singles and doubles. Helped Crimson Hawks win conference title.

TRACK AND FIELD (MEN)

Carnegie Mellon sprinter Marvin Bennett Jr. Carnegie Mellon Athletics

Marvin Bennett Jr. (Carnegie Mellon): Freshman burst onto scene during indoor season with a UAA title in 60-meter dash. His time of 6.99 is a school record, and he was the Tartan men's first 60-meter conference champ.

Isaiah Harris (Penn State): A world-class 800-meter runner, Harris participated in the 2016 U.S. Trials and placed sixth. IAAF world championship semifinalist in 2017, NCAA and USATF silver medalist in 800.

Derek Horton (IUP): Placed eighth in NCAA Division II championships in the outdoor pole vault last season and coming off indoor season in which he won the PSAC title with a height of 5.12 meters, a conference record.

Jae'Len Means (Cal): Gateway grad is two-time PSAC indoor 200-meter champion. Placed third in the 100 at the PSAC outdoor championships in 2017 with school-record time of 10.63.

Aaron Tedys (Geneva): Riverside grad helped to lead Golden Tornadoes to first PAC championship last season by winning the 400, placing fourth in the 200 and running a leg on the winning 400 relay team.

Jarrod Webb (W&J): Reigning PAC outdoor champion in the shot put and placed fourth in the discus last season.

TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN)

Westminster pole vaulter Hailey Hall. Westminster Athletics

Nicole Bartoletta (Geneva): Senior Central Valley grad has racked up medals with regularity during her career. Last season won PAC title in 100 hurdles, was second in 100 and 200 and led off for winning 400 relay team.

Desiree Garland (Pitt): Woodland Hills grad is coming off indoor season in which she became Pitt's first ACC track and field champion with a victory in the 60-meter dash.

Hailey Hall (Westminster): Heiress-apparent to D-III national champion Marissa Kalsey as Titans' top pole vaulter. Won PAC indoor title over the winter with a vault of 12 feet, 4.75 inches, a mark that ranks eighth nationally.

Anna Shields (Point Park): All-everything junior is the reigning NAIA national champion in the 1,500 meters and will look to win multiple national titles this spring.

Ameriah Walters (Seton Hill): Valley grad is two-time reigning PSAC outdoor champion in 200. Coming off an indoor conference title in the 200 this winter.

Lauren Williams-Wiles (W&J): North Hills grad is the reigning PAC outdoor champion in the 100 and long jump.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.