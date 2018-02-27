Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Pitt-Greensburg's Oddis named first-team all-AMCC

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Updated 15 hours ago

Pitt-Greensburg guard Kelsey Oddis received first-team all-conference honors from the Allegheny Mountain Community College after her record-breaking senior season with the Bobcats.

Oddis, a Burrell graduate, set a school record for scoring average as a senior with 19.4 points per game and also pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, leading Pitt-Greensburg (7-18, 7-11) and ranking second in the conference in both categories.

The 5-foot-7 Oddis had 18 double-doubles this season and finished her career with 1,203 points, seventh-most in school history. She ranks in the top 10 in Pitt-Greensburg history in 13 other categories, including fourth in career rebounds with 667.

Oddis is Pitt-Greensburg's first first-team all-AMCC selection since 2015. She was named to the conference's second team in 2016.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

