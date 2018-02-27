Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Seton Hill men's basketball coach Morocco retires after close loss

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Seton Hill University men's basketball coach Tony Morocco speaks to his team during practice on October 16, 2013.
Updated 16 hours ago

Tony Morocco almost had a storybook ending to his basketball coaching career Seton Hill.

His Griffins were seconds away from pulling off an upset against nationally ranked IUP on Saturday, but they came up short, 65-64.

Morocco announced Tuesday he was retiring after a 10-18 season when the Griffins finished eighth in the PSAC West with a mark of 6-16, ahead of only Clarion (3-25, 0-22).

“It was a heck of a game,” Morocco said. “The atmosphere was something special. I would have liked if the outcome was a little better. I'm going out on my terms.”

Morocco of Trafford was the university's first men's basketball coach, hired in June 2002.

This was his 15th year as coach, but 14th season of play. Morocco spent the first year recruiting players.

In 2003-04, Seton Hill's inaugural season of men's basketball, Morocco led the Griffins to an 18-8 overall record and second-place finish in the American Mideast Conference North Division.

Seton Hill captured the top seed in the AMC Tournament but lost to Ohio Dominican in the quarterfinal round. In 2004-05, the Griffins finished with a 20-8 record and came up one game short of the national tournament. In 2005-06, Seton Hill finished in a three-way tie for first place in the AMC North before losing its first playoff game.

In 2007-08, the Griffins finished their first season as a NCAA Division II member with a 15-11 record.

“Coach Morocco has been very loyal and dedicated to Seton Hill and to me personally,” athletic director Chris Snyder said. “I would like to thank him for all he has done for the men's basketball program, Seton Hill and wish him all of the best in retirement.”

Morocco's career includes positions with Saint Francis (Pa.), Iowa, Long Beach State, UNLV, Saint Vincent and Point Park.

He has coached professional teams, including the Rockford Lightning of the Continental Basketball Association and Arecibo of the Puerto Rican Superior League.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

