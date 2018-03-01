Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill's Trest named PSAC West freshman of year

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.
Seton Hill athletics
Seton Hill's Cheyenne Trest, a Canon-McMillan graduate, has received PSAC Rookie of the Week six times this season.

Updated 8 hours ago

After dominating weekly honors all season, Seton Hill basketball player Cheyenne Trest added an even larger piece of hardware to her rookie season.

Trest on Thursday was named PSAC West Freshman of the Year.

She is the first player from Seton Hill to earn a major award from the conference.

In addition to Trest's honor, Griffins' senior guard-forward Jenna Kaufman was named to the all-PSAC first team.

Trest, who was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week nine times, averages 14 points for Seton Hill (20-10), which is awaiting a possible NCAA Division II regional bid after falling in the PSAC quarterfinals to IUP. She leads the team in assists (88) and blocks (19). She scored in double figures in 24 of her 30 games, including a career-high 35 points against Slippery Rock.

Griffins' leading scorer Kaufman is averaging 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds, while shooting 40 percent from the field. She has 10 double-doubles and has over 1,000 career points.

A Westmoreland County product also garnered all-PSAC honors as IUP junior guard Carolyn Appleby was named to the first team. Appleby, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, is averaging 14.8 points for the Crimson Hawks (26-2), who won the PSAC West title and play Millersville Saturday in the conference semifinals.

Appleby was the PSAC Tournament MVP last season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me