Seton Hill's Trest named PSAC West freshman of year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After dominating weekly honors all season, Seton Hill basketball player Cheyenne Trest added an even larger piece of hardware to her rookie season.

Trest on Thursday was named PSAC West Freshman of the Year.

She is the first player from Seton Hill to earn a major award from the conference.

In addition to Trest's honor, Griffins' senior guard-forward Jenna Kaufman was named to the all-PSAC first team.

Trest, who was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week nine times, averages 14 points for Seton Hill (20-10), which is awaiting a possible NCAA Division II regional bid after falling in the PSAC quarterfinals to IUP. She leads the team in assists (88) and blocks (19). She scored in double figures in 24 of her 30 games, including a career-high 35 points against Slippery Rock.

Griffins' leading scorer Kaufman is averaging 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds, while shooting 40 percent from the field. She has 10 double-doubles and has over 1,000 career points.

A Westmoreland County product also garnered all-PSAC honors as IUP junior guard Carolyn Appleby was named to the first team. Appleby, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, is averaging 14.8 points for the Crimson Hawks (26-2), who won the PSAC West title and play Millersville Saturday in the conference semifinals.

Appleby was the PSAC Tournament MVP last season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.