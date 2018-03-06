Westmoreland campus clippings: Courtney McQuaide continues to soar in pole vault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indoors or out, Courtney McQuaide finds ways to reach new heights in the pole vault.

The Slippery Rock senior from Greensburg Salem was accepted into the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Pittsburg State in Kansas.

It will be her second consecutive appearance at nationals. She also made the outdoor championships twice.

McQuaide's vault of 12 feet, 6 inches is ninth best in the country.

Women's indoor track & field

Grove City

Junior Elizabeth Donahoe (Franklin Regional) helped the distance medley relay qualify for the ECAC championships, where the group finished fifth (13:18.4). Donahoe also finished fifth in the 500-meter run in a school-record time of 1:24.12.

Penn State Behrend

Freshman Savanna Carr (Franklin Regional) took second in the 3,000-meter run at the ECAC championships with a time of 10:43.08.

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Jessica Brinker broke the school record in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:12.09 at the ECAC championships. She is the first medalist for the SVC women's program at the event.

Seton Hill

Junior Kaitlyn Germanoski (Penn-Trafford) was selected to compete in the high jump at the NCAA Division II indoor national championships.

Men's indoor track & field

Penn State Behrend

Freshman Nick Coleman (Norwin) helped the 1,600-meter relay finish seventh at the ECAC championships in 3:27.86.

Saint Vincent

Senior Laurence Jaross won his second consecutive indoor title in the 800-meter run at the ECAC championships. His winning time was 1:54.57.

Women's swimming

Kentucky

Nine Wildcats swimmers qualified for the NCAA championships March 14-17 in Columbus, Ohio, including junior Kathryn Painter (Norwin). Painter will compete in the 400-yard individual medley and 1,650-yard freestyle.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Behrend

Junior defensve specialist Rob McMaster (Norwin) posted a match-best 19 digs in a 3-2 loss to Medaille. He added the same total in a 3-1 win over Thiel.

Baseball

Chatham

Freshman Ryan Shawley (Latrobe) pitched a complete game in his first collegiate start, striking out nine in eight innings, as Chatham (1-3) won 7-2.

Pitt-Greensburg

Sophomore Noah Beasley (Hempfield) went 5 for 8 with four runs, freshman Reno Rainey (Norwin) had four hits and four RBIs and junior Tyler Holland, junior Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) and senior Mike Parlak homered for the Bobcats in a season-opening split against Cabrini: a 9-7 win and a 15-9 loss.

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Jimmy Malone pitched a complete game, and junior Bobby Flinn, Matt Marrone, senior Eddie Kilkeary (Greensburg Central Catholic) and senior Patrick McElfish drove in two runs as the Bearcats won their season opener over Husson College, 11-2, in Winter Haven, Fla.

Seton Hill

Longtime coach Marc Marizzaldi picked up the 500th win of his career Sunday in a dominating, 22-9 victory over Missouri-St. Louis in Kissimmee, Fla. The Griffins (4-0) scored 10 unearned runs in the top of the second inning, as redshirt senior Garret Vrbanic delivered a two-run double, senior Mark Colella a three-run triple and redshirt freshman Parker Denny a three-run home run.

Freshman Tyler Peterson added a grand slam to keep the hit parade moving.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior first baseman Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) had two hits in a season-opening 7-2 loss to Case Western.

WCCC

A pair of Wolfpack players will move on to play Division III baseball at Mt. Aloysius: Garrett Stevenson (Hempfield) and Branson Auckerman (Hempfield).

Softball

Pitt-Johnstown

Freshman Olivia Porter (Southmoreland) went 3 for 4 with an RBI and freshman Ali Belgiovane (Hempfield) drove in a run as the Mountain Cats opened the season with a 6-5, eight-inning loss to Urbana in Clermont, Fla. In a follow-up, 2-0 loss to Georgian Court, Porter had a hit, and freshman Ashley Pagliei (Latrobe) pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits.

In all, there are six Westmoreland-area player on the UPJ roster. The others are: freshman Bree Ginther (Penn-Trafford), freshman first baseman Stacey Walling (Hempfield), and senior pitcher Melissa Wagner (Greensburg Salem).

Pagliei was named PSAC Central Pitcher of the Week.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) had quite a collegiate debut as the Bearcats won their first two games at the PFX Spring Games in Clermont, Fla. Sleith was the winning pitcher in her debut in the circle, an 8-6 win over Mount Ida.

Sleith also hit two home runs as the Bearcats beat The College of St. Elizabeth, 16-6.

Sophomores Victoria Culver and Morgan Rittenhouse hit back-to-back home runs in the first game for SVC. Sleith drove in five in the second game.

Sophomore Culver went 3 for 3, and Emily Duerr had four RBIs.

Sleith was named PAC Rookie of the Week.

Men's lacrosse

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Joe Tritschler (Greensburg Central Catholic) earned Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.