North Allegheny swimming product Zach Buerger goes out on top for Princeton

Former North Allegheny swimming standout Zach Buerger capped his college career on a high note recently at the Ivy League championship meet.

Buerger, a Princeton senior, took first place in the 200-yard butterfly, earning his first individual first-team All-Ivy honor.

“Capturing an Ivy League (title) in my final race as a Princeton Tiger and doing it with (teammates) swimming on both sides of me and hundreds of alumni, plus my family, in the stands, truly was the perfect ending to my swimming career,” said Buerger, 21. “(I) could not have dreamed it any better.”

Buerger recorded a time of 1 minute, 43.56 seconds, just ahead of teammate Cole Buese, a junior from Baltimore (1:43.73). Buerger's mark ranks him third on the school's all-time list.

Buerger made second-team All-Ivy with second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (1:44.77) and as part of the Tigers' 400 medley relay team (3:10.96).

His time in the 200 individual medley moved him to second on the Tigers' all-time list.

He was on the 800 freestyle relay team that came in third (6:21.84).

He helped the host Tigers (1285.5 points) to second place, behind Harvard (1630.5).

Buerger, who made first-team All-Ivy as a member of the Tigers' 800 freestyle relay team as a freshman in 2015, said he accomplished everything he set out to do at the New Jersey school.

“In my college search, I was looking for a team where I could improve my swimming, excel in the classroom and have fun doing it all,” said Buerger, a computer science student. “Much, if not all, of the credit can be attributed to our coach, C. Rob Orr, who is one of the best mentors I could have asked for during my time at college.

“Lessons that I have learned from him have greatly aided in my successes at Princeton and will long outlive my college days.”

Princeton assistant coach Doug Lennox said Buerger, a tri-captain this season, will be hard to replace.

“Zach will be missed for his work ethic, dependability as a competitor in the highest of pressure situations and his lighthearted manner,” Lennox said. “We are fortunate that Zach's example will continue to inspire the next generation of Tigers.”

Buerger — the WPIAL Class AAA record holder in the 200 individual medley and a two-time PIAA champion in both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle — plans to retire from competitive swimming.