District Colleges

Pitt hockey falls to Stony Brook at ACHA Division I nationals

Michael Love
Michael Love | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:27 p.m.

The University of Pittsburgh men's hockey team wasn't able to solve Stony Brook in an 8-1 preliminary-round loss Thursday at the American College Hockey Association Division I national tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

The Panthers (21-12-0-1) entered the tournament as the No. 18 seed. Stony Brook (22-8-0-3) is the No. 15 seed, and the Seawolves advance to the second round and a 4:30 p.m. game Friday against No. 2 Adrian (30-1).

Pitt scored first as Craig Mazzotta (Mars Area) found the back of the net 7 minutes, 43 seconds into the first period off assists from Jacob Tepe (Pittsburgh Central Catholic) and Jake Sontag

Stony Brook answered three minutes later, and the first period ended tied 1-1.

The Seawolves then scored three times in the second period and pulled away with four more scores in the third.

Pitt finished with 24 shots to 32 for Stony Brook.

The Panthers earned an automatic bid to nationals that came with winning the College Hockey Mid-America conference's regular-season championship.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

