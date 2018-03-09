Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Northeast Conference women's title game to be broadcast on ESPNU

Michael Love
Michael Love | Friday, March 9, 2018, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

ESPNU will broadcast the Northeast Conference women's basketball championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.

The game matches No. 1 seed St. Francis (Pa.) and No. 2 Robert Morris. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, each winning on their own court.

As the No. 1 seed, St. Francis will host the contest at DeGol Arena in Loretto.

The Red Flash (23-9, 16-2 NEC) punched their ticket to the finals with an 89-70 victory over No. 8 Fairleigh Dickinson in the quarterfinals and a 78-47 win over No. 4 Sacred Heart in the semifinals.

St. Francis, playing in its 17th NEC title game, has won seven straight and 14 of its past 15 games, with its only loss in that span a 69-68 setback to Sacred Heart on Feb. 17.

The defending tournament champion Colonials (25-6, 16-2 NEC) earned their spot in Sunday's title game with a 60-54 quarterfinal win over Central Connecticut and a 74-44 rout of No. 6 LIU-Brooklyn in the semifinals.

RMU's semifinal victory, its eighth straight, established a new program record for wins in a season. The Colonials will play in the NEC championship game for the fifth straight season and is shooting for their third NCAA tournament bid in a row.

Plum grad Courtney Zezza, a 6-foot-4 junior center/forward for St. Francis, is averaging 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds a game and leads the team with 65 blocks.

She is the lone WPIAL/City League product on either team.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

