WPIAL alum Q&A: Moon graduate Jacob Coleman

As the Moon hockey team continues its pursuit of a PIHL Penguins Cup title this season, former Moon standout Jacob Coleman is just one mile away, at Robert Morris.

As a sophomore forward, Coleman is a key part of the Colonials late-season surge. Coleman is featured this week in the WPIAL alum Q&A.

Like many top players, Coleman played a limited schedule during his two seasons for Moon. In the 2011-12 campaign, he appeared in 14 games for the Tigers, scoring five goals and adding 21 assists. Coleman also produced at a high level in the playoffs, as he netted a goal and two assists.

In 2012-13, Coleman played in just eight games, compiling eight goals and four assists. He was held scoreless, however, in his only playoff game.

Following his play in the PIHL and with local Elite teams, Coleman joined the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League and the Keystone Ice Miners of the North American Hockey League.

Coleman was the first draft pick in the inaugural season of the Ice Miners, and he notched five goals and 25 assists in 55 games. Coleman also helped guide Keystone to the postseason, but he was held off the scoresheet in three playoff contests. The team did not return for a second season, however.

He played parts of three seasons with Muskegon, with the majority of his action coming in 2015-16, when he registered three goals and six assists in 49 games.

From there, Coleman returned to Moon Township, joining Robert Morris for the 2016-17 campaign. The 5-foot-7 forward appeared in 26 games as a freshman, netting one goal and adding five assists. The Colonials compiled a record of 22-12-4, including 15-10-3 in Atlantic Hockey play. RMU swept Holy Cross in the conference tournament best-of-three quarterfinals, and also knocked off Canisius in the semifinals. The Colonials came up short in the championship game, however, losing 2-1 to Air Force.

This season, Coleman has played in 29 contests, producing one goal and three assists. RMU has a losing record, at 17-19-3, but is surging lately. The Colonials won the decisive third game to defeat Bentley in the first-round series of the Atlantic Hockey tournament. This past weekend, the Colonials swept Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals, and will face Mercyhurst in the semifinals Friday.

Coleman took time to answer questions about his how he compensates for his size, how the PIHL helped his development, and which NHL goaltender he'd pick to face in a shootout.

What is your best asset on the ice?

My best asset on the ice is my speed.

How do you compensate for your smaller frame?

The biggest thing about being a smaller player is that I have to use it to my advantage. Whether it's getting lower than other players while protecting the puck, or using my speed to get around players, you have to compensate for being a smaller player.

In which areas do you most need to improve?

All areas of my game could improve, but if I had to choose a couple of areas, it would be my strength, shot and taking more pucks to the net.

What has been the best moment of your college hockey career to this point?

Being able to play alongside great teammates, on and off the ice; creating new bonds with teammates that will last a lifetime.

After great success last season, the Colonials have not been able to replicate the success this year? What factors played into that outcome?

I think we got away from what makes our team successful, but as the year went on, we began to play the way that made us very effective.

What led to your decision to attend Robert Morris?

I thought it would be awesome to be a part of a program that has been growing and getting better each year. Being so close to home was another benefit of attending Robert Morris.

What is your major and ideal future profession?

I am currently undecided, but I will be declaring a major in sports psychology. I hope to play hockey as long as I possibly can, but once my career is over, I would like to do something with my major and stay involved in hockey.

What has been the hardest class you've taken in college?

Macroeconomics.

You played two seasons at Moon. What role did the PIHL play in your development?

Playing for Moon was an awesome experience. I was able to play with my older brother AJ and all of my really good friends from high school. Playing in the PIHL was a great opportunity to enjoy the game I love.

What was your fondest high-school memory?

Playing alongside my brother AJ and best friend Justin Bioni.

If you could pick any NHL goaltender, past or present, to face in a shootout, who would you choose?

No doubt, it would be Marc-Andre Fleury. I grew up watching him play, and I think it would be awesome to get a chance shooting against him.

What is your favorite food?

My ideal meal would be steak with asparagus, red potatoes and shrimp.

Who would play you the movie biography of your life?

James Franco. I may not be as good looking, but I really enjoy every movie he is in.

What is a little-known fact about you, or a hidden talent you possess?

When I younger, my brother and I used to log hours playing Rockband. We would play as soon as we got home from school up until we had practice. If Rockband guitar was as easy as playing a real guitar, I would be a rock star for sure.

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.