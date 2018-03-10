UPJ's Eddins makes NCAA Division II wrestling finals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Greensburg Salem standout Chris Eddins will wrestle for a national title tonight in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A sophomore at Pitt-Johnstown, Eddins reached the finals of the NCAA Division II Championships with a 7-0 decision over No. 3-seeded Jarred Oftendahl of St. Cloud State in the 141-pound semifinals.

Seeded seventh, Eddins will now face McKendree's Darren Wynn, the top seed, for the championship. The finals begin at 8 p.m. EST at U.S. Cellular Center.

Eddins' other wins at nationals came against No. a Will Roarke of Maryville, 6-0; and No. 5 Andrew Schulte of California Baptist, 3-2.

Eddins, who has earned All-America status, made the national tournament last year but did not place and finished 27-10. He won a Super Region I title.

At Greensburg Salem, he was a WPIAL champion and placed sixth at the PIAA tournament.

Eddins also is representing teammate and friend Tyler Reinhart, another Greensburg Salem alum, who missed most of this season with a torn ACL and MCL. The senior 174-pounder is a former national champion. He is with the team in Iowa and serving as an assistant coach.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.