Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

UPJ's Eddins makes NCAA Division II wrestling finals

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown freshman Chris Eddins, a Greensburg Salem graduate, won the 141-pound title Feb. 25 at the 2017 Super Regional Tournament at Mercyhurst.
Ali Single | Pitt-Johnstown Athletics
Pitt-Johnstown freshman Chris Eddins, a Greensburg Salem graduate, won the 141-pound title Feb. 25 at the 2017 Super Regional Tournament at Mercyhurst.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Former Greensburg Salem standout Chris Eddins will wrestle for a national title tonight in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A sophomore at Pitt-Johnstown, Eddins reached the finals of the NCAA Division II Championships with a 7-0 decision over No. 3-seeded Jarred Oftendahl of St. Cloud State in the 141-pound semifinals.

Seeded seventh, Eddins will now face McKendree's Darren Wynn, the top seed, for the championship. The finals begin at 8 p.m. EST at U.S. Cellular Center.

Eddins' other wins at nationals came against No. a Will Roarke of Maryville, 6-0; and No. 5 Andrew Schulte of California Baptist, 3-2.

Eddins, who has earned All-America status, made the national tournament last year but did not place and finished 27-10. He won a Super Region I title.

At Greensburg Salem, he was a WPIAL champion and placed sixth at the PIAA tournament.

Eddins also is representing teammate and friend Tyler Reinhart, another Greensburg Salem alum, who missed most of this season with a torn ACL and MCL. The senior 174-pounder is a former national champion. He is with the team in Iowa and serving as an assistant coach.

http://triblive.com/sports/college/district/13140585-74/upjs-reinhart-done-for-season-with-knee-injury

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me