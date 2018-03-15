Campus clippings: Hempfield grad Holmberg earns All-America recognition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State redshirt sophomore Maddie Holmberg earned All-America honors in the pentathlon at the NCAA indoor championships in Texas.

The Hempfield graduate posted a personal-best total of 4,216 points for a seventh-place finish in the championships. She began the meet as the No. 10 seed in the event.

Her total moved her into the No. 2 spot all-time at Penn State in the event as she passed Brittney Howell's mark of 4,202 from 2014.

Holmberg's marks at the finals included: 8.51 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles; 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump; 45 feet, 1⁄ 2 inch in the shot put; 20- 1⁄ 2 in the long jump; and 2:21.26 in the 800-meter run.

Men's indoor track & field

Westminster

Junior Jake Kaylor (Greensburg Salem) ran a personal-best time of 15.66 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and finished sixth at the Coastal Carolina Invitational.

Men's basketball

Fort Wayne (Ind.)

Junior guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) helped lead Fort Wayne (18-15) into the CollegeInsider.Com Tournament where the Mastodons lost to Central Michigan, 94-89.

Harrell averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33 games, all of which he started.

WCCC

Freshmen guards Ja'Kory Freeman and Joaunn Rivers were named to the all-NJCAA Region XX Division III second team. A third freshman guard, Kyle Carrington, was an honorable mention pick. Freeman averaged 18.8 points and 5.2 assists for WCCC (11-18), while Rivers scored 12.8 a game, and Carrington scored 14.8 points.

Mt. Aloysius

Freshman Tommy Pisula (Southmoreland) was named to the AMCC all-tournament team after scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a 78-58 loss to Medaille. Pisula averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and a team-high 31.1 minutes a game for the Mounties (6-20). He started 25 of 26 games.

Women's basketball

IUP

Junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shooting 55.6 percent from the field for the Crimson Hawks (29-3).

Appleby finished with 16 points and six rebounds as IUP downed Bowie State, 75-60, to win the regional championship and advance to the NCAA Elite Eight. The Crimson Hawks will play March 21-25 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Appleby had 21 points to help propel the Crimson Hawks to an 88-68 win over Glenville State in the regional semifinals. She made 9 of 15 shots and added six rebounds and five assists.

WCCC

Sophomore guard Kyle Surike was named to the NJCAA Region XX Division III first team. She shot a region-best 46.9 percent from 3-point range and averaged 14.9 points.

Teammate Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) was an all-region honorable mention. She led NJCAA Division III in assists per game (8.7) and also averaged 3.7 steals.

WCCC finished 22-6 and won WPCC regular season and playoff titles.

Baseball

Chatham

Freshman third baseman Ryan Shawley (Latrobe), who also pitches for the Cougars, drove in two runs in a 9-3 win over Valley Forge.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Ben Ramey (Franklin Regional) pitched the final three innings and picked up the win for the Lions in an 8-7, 11-inning win over Maritime in Fort Pierce, Fla. Ramey allowed three runs on four hits, and had three strikeouts.

Softball

Marist

Redshirt sophomore Claire Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) was hitting .353 through 13 games for the Red Foxes (5-9) with five runs and a pair of RBIs.

The former MAAC Rookie of the Year missed most of last season with an injury.

Mercyhurst

Freshman Sara Koscho (Penn-Trafford) went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run but the Lakers dropped a 9-7 decision to Georgian Court in Clermont, Fla.

Robert Morris

Redshirt freshman Jordan Sterling (Hempfield) went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in a run for the Colonials in a 4-3 win over Penn in Clearwater, Fla.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) was named Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference South Division III Softball Rookie of the Week. She batted .500 over a six-game stretch in Clermont, Fla., including two home runs, six RBIs and seven runs.

Men's lacrosse

Seton Hill

Senior attacker Jack Moran was named the Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Moran scored 12 points over a pair of wins for the Griffins (4-1). He tallied eight goals and four assists.