Westmoreland campus clippings: Greensburg Salem grad Chris Eddins wins Division II wrestling title

Chris Eddins is a national champion.

The Pitt-Johnstown sophomore and Greensburg Salem graduate stunned top-seeded Darren Wynn of Mckendree, 4-2, in the finals of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships on Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Seventh-seeded Eddins reached the finals of the 141-pound weight class with a 7-0 decision over No. 3-seeded Jarred Oftendahl of St. Cloud State in the semifinals at U.S. Cellular Center.

Eddins' other wins at nationals came against No. 6 Will Roarke of Maryville, 6-0; and No. 5 Andrew Schulte of California Baptist, 3-2.

Eddins, who earned All-America status, made the national tournament last year but did not place and finished 27-10. He won a Super Region I title.

At Greensburg Salem, he was a WPIAL champion and placed sixth at the PIAA tournament.

Eddins also is representing teammate and friend Tyler Reinhart, another Greensburg Salem alum, who missed most of this season with a torn ACL and MCL. The senior 174-pounder is a former national champion. He wass with the team in Iowa and served as an assistant coach.

Eddins and Reinhart are among UPJ's 14 individual national champions.

UPJ redshirt sophomore Devin Austin (Penn-Trafford) earned All-American honors with a seventh-place finish at 165 pounds.

Men's basketball

Eastern Michigan

Two days before he led Eastern Michigan into the Mid-American Conference men's basketball tournament, Elijah Minnie said farewell to his proudest fan, a beacon of light in his life who won't be there to watch any longer — his mother.

Minnie was joined last Tuesday by his teammates at his mother's funeral in Monessen.

The former Monessen, Lincoln Park and Robert Morris standout did not miss a game after Justina Minnie Underwood died unexpectedly Feb. 25. She was 39.

The 6-foot-9 junior forward played inspired basketball despite the devastating loss.

“My mom wouldn't want me to stop playing for any reason,” Minnie said. “If I am able to play, she would want me to play. For me, it's my get-away. Everyone has their thing they can escape to. For me, it's basketball.”

Third-seeded EMU toppled No. 11 Akron, 67-58, in the MAC quarterfinals. Minnie scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

The Eagles (21-12) dropped their semifinal game to No. 2 Toledo, 64-63. Minnie scored 13.

Minnie picked up his second Mid-American Conference Player of the Week award in as many weeks for the Eagles.

He had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 74-58 win over Western Michigan, then scored 25 and pulled down eight rebounds in a 71-69 win over Toledo.

Minnie leads EMU, which will play in the CIT tournament, in scoring at 16.8 points and averages 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 31.6 minutes. He was named to the all-MAC third team. He averaged 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in his sophomore year at Robert Morris.

LIU Brooklyn

Sophomore guard Julian Batts (Jeannette) helped fourth-seeded LIU Brooklyn defeat No. 1 Wagner, 71-61, last week for the Northeastern Conference Tournament championship and, more importantly, a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Batts had eight points and five rebounds in 30 minutes for the Blackbirds (18-16). Last year, Batts and LIU Brooklyn lost to Robert Morris in the first round of the NEC Tournament, 69-68. Batts came into the conference final averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. He has started 33 of 34 games.

LIU Brooklyn has clinched an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament seven times. The Blackbirds will make their first trip since 2013 when they take on Radford Tuesday night in Dayton. A win would bring them to Pittsburgh later this week to face East Region top seed Villanova at PPG Paints Arena.

When LIU Brooklyn and Wagner (23-9) played in January, Batts made a layup with 1.8 seconds left to give the Blackbirds a 69-67 win.