March Madness sweeps across Westmoreland County

When Julian Batts returned to the Pittsburgh area to play a game against Robert Morris earlier this season at PPG Paints Arena, he was greeted by a large contingent of fans from his hometown of Jeannette behind his team's bench.

A small but recognizable band of red and blue was hanging on every move by the sophomore guard from Long Island-Brooklyn. The town supports its own.

If all goes well, Batts could get his own personal student section again.

If his team can get past Radford (22-12) on Tuesday night in the NCAA Tournament's “First Four” play-in round in Dayton, Ohio, Northeast Conference champion LIU-Brooklyn (18-16) would advance to play No. 1 seed Villanova (30-4) in the first round of the East Region on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“It's a dream come true,” Batts said. “From the people at LIU sending us off, to the people at the hotel welcoming us, the media coverage and the opportunity to come home and play in the NCAA Tournament. Couldn't write a better story.”

Batts, who has started 33 games for the Blackbirds and averages 10 points per game, isn't the only area player looking to advance in a bracket. March Madness has spread into Westmoreland County at both the Division I and II levels.

Eastern Michigan junior forward Elijah Minnie, a native of Monessen, will play in the CollegeBasketballInsider.com Tournament (CIT) beginning Wednesday when the Eagles (21-12) host Niagara (19-13) in the first round.

Minnie has played exceptionally well of late despite the death of his mother on Feb. 25. He won back-to-back Mid-American Conference player of the week awards.

“My mom wouldn't want me to stop playing for any reason,” Minnie said. “Everyone has their thing they can escape to. For me, it's basketball.”

Minnie had 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 67-58 win over Akron in the MAC Tournament opener. The Eagles dropped their semifinal game to Toledo, 64-63. Minnie scored 13.

Minnie leads EMU in scoring at 16.8 points and also averages 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 31.6 minutes. He was named to the all-MAC third team. He averaged 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in his sophomore year at Robert Morris before transferring.

Hempfield graduate Kason Harrell, a junior guard at Fort Wayne (Ind.), saw his season come to a close Monday in a 94-89 loss to Central Michigan in the CIT first round.

The Mastodons finished 18-15. Harrell averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33 games, all of which he started.

At the Division II level, Shippensburg (25-7) takes its local connection into the NCAA Atlantic Region championship game Tuesday night against East Stroudsburg (26-5) in Petersburg, Va. Shippensburg is coached by Latrobe native Chris Fite and a key reserve guard is freshman Jake Biss, a Latrobe graduate who scores 3.7 points and has appeared in every game for the Raiders.

And on the women's side, IUP junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) will help lead the Crimson Hawks (28-3) Monday night against Bowie State (22-9) in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional title game at 7 p.m. in Richmond, Va.

Appleby, a 1,000-point scorer for her career, averages 15 points in 31.1 minutes a game for IUP.

Batts' father, Adrian, is Jeannette's boys basketball coach. He has been preparing for the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs — the Jayhawks (20-4) play Cambridge Springs (21-5) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Farrell — but he will miss Tuesday's practice as he and his wife travel to Dayton.

That means the elder Batts will go from Jeannette to his home in Harrison City, to Dayton, to Harrison City, to Farrell, back home, then possibly to Pittsburgh on Thursday — all in three days time.

“It's all right,” the coach said. “It's crazy but it's all right. If you see me on TV crying, don't think I'm any less of a man.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.