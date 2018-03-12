Weekend College Top 10: 3 area wrestlers win national championships

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Pitt-Johnstown wrestling tandem wins national titles

Sophomore Chris Eddins (Greensburg Salem) and senior Cody Law finished first at the NCAA Division II championships Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Eddins, the No. 7 seed, defeated the No. 4, No. 5, No. 3 and No. 1 seeds. In the final, he used a quick escape to defeat top-ranked Darren Wynn of McKendree, 4-2. Law, the top seed at 157, beat 10th-seeded Larry Bomstand of St. Cloud State, 6-3, in the final.

2. Evans becomes Waynesburg's first wrestling national champion

Junior Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward) knocked off the first and second seeds en route to winning the heavyweight title at the NCAA Division III championships Saturday in Cleveland. In the semifinals, Evans edged top-seeded Lance Evans of Wartburg, 8-6. Lance Evans, an Iowa transfer, pinned Jake Evans in last season's NCAA championships. In the final, Evans bested Oneonta State's James Bethel, 10-6.

3. IUP women advance to regional final

Senior Megan Smith scored 23 points, and junior Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) added 21 as the third-seeded Crimson Hawks routed second-seeded Glenville State, 88-68, in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday in Richmond, Va. IUP (28-3), which broke the single-season program record for wins, will face eighth-seeded Bowie State (22-9) in the Atlantic Regional final at 7 p.m. Monday in Richmond. Bowie State knocked off top-seeded Virginia Union and fourth-seeded Edinboro.

4. Geneva runner makes school history

Senior Nicole Bartoletta (Geneva) won the 60-meter hurdles at Saturday's NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships, becoming the program's first national champion. It was a photo finish, with her time of 8.71 seconds beating runner-up Aspen McMillan of Rowan by .01 seconds.

5. Robert Morris men's hockey returns to semifinals

The seventh-seeded Colonials topped third-seeded Holy Cross, 5-1, on Saturday to take their Atlantic Hockey Conference quarterfinal 2-0. Sophomore Luke Lynch, a Pittsburgh native, had two goals and two assists, and senior Timmy Moore also scored twice for Robert Morris (17-19-3), which reached the semis for the fifth straight season. Sophomore Francis Marotte made 37 saves. In Friday's 4-1 victory, Marotte made 39 saves, and Lynch added two assists. The Colonials face top-seeded Mercyhurst at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Rochester, N.Y. The title game is Saturday.

6. W&J baseball records 2 walk-off wins vs. La Roche

Junior Dante Dalesandro (Mt. Lebanon) drove in the decisive runs in both games as the No. 3 Presidents won 8-7 and 1-0 in a nonconference doubleheader Sunday. In the opener, Dalesandro's line-drive single scored pinch-runner Joey Bolick (Pine-Richland) with two outs in the seventh, capping a five-run inning. W&J senior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) homered to tie the score at 7-7 and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Sophomore Austin Hoffman (Moon) homered for the Redhawks, and Dylan Urban drove in two runs. In the second game, Dalesandro's single in the 10th inning drove in junior James Artale, who led off with a double. Three W&J pitchers combined on the shutout, including sophomore Ben Marsico (North Allegheny), who allowed five hits and one walk in seven innings. Junior Nick Tunstall (North Catholic) struck out 10 in eight innings for La Roche (7-3). W&J (6-2) plays Point Park on Monday.

7. Point Park baseball pushes winning streak to 13

The Pioneers swept Brescia (Ky.), 5-2 and 7-1, on Saturday in a River States Conference doubleheader. In the opener, senior Addison Domingo earned the win in relief, striking out six and walking none in 5 1⁄ 3 shutout innings. In the second game, junior Felix Castillo improved to 3-0 after allowing five hits and one run in five innings. Point Park (13-1, 6-0) plays Washington & Jefferson — ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division III — on Monday.

8. Cal (Pa.)'s Friend sets school record at NCAA championships

Senior Julie Friend (Uniontown) took fifth in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA D-II indoor track and field championships Saturday in Pittsburgh, Kansas, finishing in 9 minutes, 31.13 seconds. She earned All-American honors for the third time in track.

9. Sabino homers again; Pitt baseball splits

The Panthers (11-4, 1-2) earned their first ACC win of the season with a 15-10 victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday after dropping the opener 1-0. Redshirt junior Liam Sabino provided Pitt's only offense in the first game, hitting his sixth homer of the season. That total ranks second in the conference. In the second game, senior Frank Maldonado went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, redshirt sophomore David Yanni had a homer, three hits and two RBIs and freshman Chris Cappas drove in three runs. The Hokies fell to 8-8, 2-1.

10. Carnegie Mellon tennis wins matchup of ranked teams

Freshman Ray Boppana's victory at third singles keyed the No. 12 Tartans' 5-4 triumph Sunday in Claremont, Calif. Second-ranked junior Daniel Levine won at first singles for CMU (8-3), which beat the Bears for the first time in school history.

