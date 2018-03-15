NCAA wrestling championships notebook: Pitt-Penn State rivalry carries over to mat

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:24 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

CLEVELAND — So much for the Pitt-Penn State rivalry being dead.

Pitt senior Dom Forys recorded his first pin of the season against Penn State's Corey Keener in front of the Nittany Lions fans section at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.

Forys rallied from a 2-0 deficit and led 3-2 against Keener through two periods, but the Penn State senior tied the score at 4-4.

Forys got a reversal midway through the third period and pinned Keener at 4:57. He got up and pumped his fist.

“I heard the Penn State fans,” said the North Allegheny graduate, a 133-pounder. “I was glad it was me in the Pitt singlet. I knew if I kept my pace that he wouldn't be able to hang with me.

“I was just trying to think how awesome it is to be here. I have to be grateful for this opportunity; it's my last ride.”

Forys defeated Keener in the 2017 NCAA tournament. He is a three-time NCAA qualifier.

“I felt positive, and I felt strong,” Forys said. “Just trying to trust what my coaches say and keep the momentum for the later rounds. It's my last year, I have nothing to lose.”

Forys dropped a 7-5 decision to Lehigh's Scott Parker in the second round. Forys had beaten Parker in a dual earlier this season.

Taleb Rahmani also advanced for Pitt. He pinned Princeton's Mike D'Angelo, at 5:53, in the 157-pound weight class.

Rahmani, who received an at-large bid, lost a hard-fought 4-2 decision to No. 1 seed Hayden Hidlay of N.C. State.

Pitt heavyweight Ryan Solomon fell to No. 1 Kyle Snyder of Ohio State, 15-5, and Nick Zanetta (Keystone Oaks) dropped a 10-1 decision to Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis at 141 pounds.

Zanetta stayed alive in the consolation round with a victory.

Local wrestlers fall short

Several former WPIAL wrestlers fell into the consolation round Thursday, including Arizona State's Josh Shields (Franklin Regional) at 157 pounds, Ohio State's Te'Shan Campbell (Penn Hills) at 165, Forys and Illinois' Mike Carr (South Fayette) at 141.

Clarion's Greg Bulsak (South Park) and Dustin Conti (Jefferson-Morgan) dropped first-round matches at 194 and 197, respectively.

Virginia sophomore Sam Krivus (Hempfield) rebounded after his first-round loss to defeat Clarion's Taylor Ortz, 19-14, at 149.

North Carolina's A.C. Headlee (Waynesburg) was eliminated from the tournament with two losses at 141.

This and that

Attendance for Day 1 of the tournament was 37,340, including 18,680 at the night session. … Iowa freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) outscored his two opponents 36-0. He scored 30 near-fall points in the two matches with his tilt. … Action resumes 11 a.m. Friday with the quarterfinals, and the semifinals are scheduled for 8 p.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

