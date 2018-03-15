Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
District Colleges

Quartet of Franklin Regional grads perfect in first round at NCAA wrestling championships

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee is competing at Iowa as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.
Iowa athletics
Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee is competing at Iowa as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.

Updated 15 hours ago

CLEVELAND — The four Franklin Regional graduates competing in the 2018 NCAA Division I wrestling championships all advanced to the second round with victories Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee spent little time on the mat in posting an 18-0 technical fall win against Chattanooga's Alonzo Allen in 1 minute, 41 seconds.

Lee (18-2), the No. 3 seed at 125 pounds, quickly took Allen down and then proceeded to tilt him five times to pick up near-fall points. He'll face Purdue's Luke Welch (30-9) in Thursday's second session at 7 p.m.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith (28-4) blanked Virginia Tech's Brent Moore, 7-0, at 141 pounds. He'll face North Carolina State's Kevin Jack (19-3), the fifth seed, in the second round.

Arizona State's Josh Shields picked up a point for riding time and edged Minnesota's Jake Short, 4-3. Shields (30-2), the fourth seed, grabbed a 2-0 lead with a reversal in the third period, but because he had accumulated more than a minute of riding time, he was able to escape after Short got a takedown to grab a 3-2 lead.

He'll face South Dakota State's Luke Zilverberg in Round 2.

Iowa red-shirt sophomore Michael Kemerer (23-1) pinned Cal State-Bakersfield's Coleman Hammond. He'll face Stanford's Paul Fox in the second session. Another victory could set up a bout with returning champion Jason Nolf (Armstrong) from Penn State in the quarterfinals Friday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me