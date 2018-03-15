Quartet of Franklin Regional grads perfect in first round at NCAA wrestling championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — The four Franklin Regional graduates competing in the 2018 NCAA Division I wrestling championships all advanced to the second round with victories Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee spent little time on the mat in posting an 18-0 technical fall win against Chattanooga's Alonzo Allen in 1 minute, 41 seconds.

Lee (18-2), the No. 3 seed at 125 pounds, quickly took Allen down and then proceeded to tilt him five times to pick up near-fall points. He'll face Purdue's Luke Welch (30-9) in Thursday's second session at 7 p.m.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith (28-4) blanked Virginia Tech's Brent Moore, 7-0, at 141 pounds. He'll face North Carolina State's Kevin Jack (19-3), the fifth seed, in the second round.

Arizona State's Josh Shields picked up a point for riding time and edged Minnesota's Jake Short, 4-3. Shields (30-2), the fourth seed, grabbed a 2-0 lead with a reversal in the third period, but because he had accumulated more than a minute of riding time, he was able to escape after Short got a takedown to grab a 3-2 lead.

He'll face South Dakota State's Luke Zilverberg in Round 2.

Iowa red-shirt sophomore Michael Kemerer (23-1) pinned Cal State-Bakersfield's Coleman Hammond. He'll face Stanford's Paul Fox in the second session. Another victory could set up a bout with returning champion Jason Nolf (Armstrong) from Penn State in the quarterfinals Friday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.