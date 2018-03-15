Latrobe grads Pletcher, Zavatsky advance to second round at NCAA wrestling championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — For Latrobe graduates Luke Pletcher and Zack Zavatsky, nothing beats winning.

Wins don't have to be pretty as long as you advance, and that's what the two Wildcats did Thursday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championship at Quicken Loans Arena.

Pletcher (27-2) defeated Stanford's Mason Pengilly, 2-1, in the opening round. He advanced to face Edinboro's Korbin Myers (28-9) in the second round Thursday night at 133 pounds. Pletcher is seeded third.

Zavatsky (29-5) dominated his 184-pound match. He defeated Navy's Mike Coleman, 9-2. He'll face Wisconsin's Ricky Robertson (25-9).

“I've been trying to work on my approach for different tournaments and matches, trying to be relaxed,” Zavatsky said. “I'm trying to have a good mindset and believing in myself.

“I feel like I'm dialed in and I'm worried about myself, not what's around me. The first match is always the hardest. I tried to get a lot of takedowns.”

Hempfield grad Sam Krivus, who wrestles at Virginia, gave up a late takedown and fell to Central Michigan's Justin Oliver, 3-1, at 141.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer.