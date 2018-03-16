NCAA wrestling championships notebook: Former Franklin Regional standouts earn All-American honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — Not everyone who wrestled at the NCAA Division I championships this week at the Quicken Loans Arena can win a national title.

There are only 10 titles available. But becoming an All-American is the goal for the rest.

Three of four former Franklin Regional wrestlers competing — Iowa's Spencer Lee and Michael Kemerer and Arizona State's Josh Shields — earned such honors.

Lee made it to the finals at 125 pounds, while Kemerer and Shields made it through the consolation round and met in the fourth round of consolations.

Kemerer edged Shields, 5-2, late Friday night. Kemerer and Shields hugged after the match.

Shields said Kemerer is a great friend, but he was disappointed in himself for allowing Kemerer to dictate the match.

Earlier Friday, Kemerer (27-3) rebounded after a 6-2 loss to former Young Guns workout partner Jason Nolf (Kittanning) of Penn State by defeating Missouri's Joey Lavallee, 5-2.

Shields (36-4) needed three consolation wins Friday to become an All-American. He defeated Old Dominion's Larry Ealy, 7-5; Duke's Mitch Finesilver, 3-2; and then rallied from an 8-4 deficit late in the third period to defeat Rutgers' John Van Brill, 11-9.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith, also a FR grad, was one win away from joining the other three as an All-American.

After falling to Ohio State's Joey McKenna on the quarterfinals, Smith lost to Penn State's Nick Lee, 13-6.

Illinois' Mike Carr, a South Fayette graduate, also lost in the blood round.

Clarion's Brock Zacherl also fell in the quarterfinals and the blood round.

Latrobe's All-Americans

When Luke Pletcher and Zack Zavatsky were in high school at Latrobe, the duo won PIAA titles in the same season.

At the NCAA championships Friday, they each became All-Americans.

Both defeated wrestlers from Lehigh in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Pletcher (31-2) downed Lehigh's Scott Parker, 3-1, at 133 pounds. The Ohio State standout also defeated Parker (Pennridge) in the 2014 PIAA finals, 3-1, in overtime.

After his victory, the usually calm Pletcher turned to the Ohio State fans and flexed his muscles to celebrate.

At 184 pounds, Zavatsky, a redshirt junior for Virginia Tech, used a takedown in overtime to edge No. 3 Ryan Preisch, the third seed, 3-1. Preisch defeated Zavatsky, 4-2, in overtime earlier this season.

After his bout, he sought out his former high school coach Marc Billett and gave him a hug.

“I should have won the first meeting,” Zavatsky said. “I had him beat. This time I just kept after him. I just had to stay calm and focused.

“I didn't look at the brackets. I didn't care who I wrestled. I just went out and did my best.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.