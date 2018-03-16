Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

NCAA wrestling championships notebook: Former Franklin Regional standouts earn All-American honors

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, March 16, 2018, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

CLEVELAND — Not everyone who wrestled at the NCAA Division I championships this week at the Quicken Loans Arena can win a national title.

There are only 10 titles available. But becoming an All-American is the goal for the rest.

Three of four former Franklin Regional wrestlers competing — Iowa's Spencer Lee and Michael Kemerer and Arizona State's Josh Shields — earned such honors.

Lee made it to the finals at 125 pounds, while Kemerer and Shields made it through the consolation round and met in the fourth round of consolations.

Kemerer edged Shields, 5-2, late Friday night. Kemerer and Shields hugged after the match.

Shields said Kemerer is a great friend, but he was disappointed in himself for allowing Kemerer to dictate the match.

Earlier Friday, Kemerer (27-3) rebounded after a 6-2 loss to former Young Guns workout partner Jason Nolf (Kittanning) of Penn State by defeating Missouri's Joey Lavallee, 5-2.

Shields (36-4) needed three consolation wins Friday to become an All-American. He defeated Old Dominion's Larry Ealy, 7-5; Duke's Mitch Finesilver, 3-2; and then rallied from an 8-4 deficit late in the third period to defeat Rutgers' John Van Brill, 11-9.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith, also a FR grad, was one win away from joining the other three as an All-American.

After falling to Ohio State's Joey McKenna on the quarterfinals, Smith lost to Penn State's Nick Lee, 13-6.

Illinois' Mike Carr, a South Fayette graduate, also lost in the blood round.

Clarion's Brock Zacherl also fell in the quarterfinals and the blood round.

Latrobe's All-Americans

When Luke Pletcher and Zack Zavatsky were in high school at Latrobe, the duo won PIAA titles in the same season.

At the NCAA championships Friday, they each became All-Americans.

Both defeated wrestlers from Lehigh in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Pletcher (31-2) downed Lehigh's Scott Parker, 3-1, at 133 pounds. The Ohio State standout also defeated Parker (Pennridge) in the 2014 PIAA finals, 3-1, in overtime.

After his victory, the usually calm Pletcher turned to the Ohio State fans and flexed his muscles to celebrate.

At 184 pounds, Zavatsky, a redshirt junior for Virginia Tech, used a takedown in overtime to edge No. 3 Ryan Preisch, the third seed, 3-1. Preisch defeated Zavatsky, 4-2, in overtime earlier this season.

After his bout, he sought out his former high school coach Marc Billett and gave him a hug.

“I should have won the first meeting,” Zavatsky said. “I had him beat. This time I just kept after him. I just had to stay calm and focused.

“I didn't look at the brackets. I didn't care who I wrestled. I just went out and did my best.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me