Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

NCAA wrestling notebook: Seven former WPIAL standouts earn All-America honors, 3 win titles

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph, right, grapples with Virginia Tech's David McFadden during a 165-pound bout at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Friday, March 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Joseph won the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph, right, grapples with Virginia Tech's David McFadden during a 165-pound bout at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Friday, March 16, 2018, in Cleveland. Joseph won the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State rolls Isaiah Martinez of University of Illinois during their 165-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State rolls Isaiah Martinez of University of Illinois during their 165-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Updated 3 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — Seven former WPIAL wrestlers earned NCAA Division I wresting championship All-American honors, and three won titles Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), Penn State junior Jason Nolf (Kittanning) and Penn State junior Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) claimed gold. Nolf and Joseph defended their crowns.

The other four WPIAL wrestlers to earn medals were Ohio State sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe), who placed fourth at 133 pounds, Iowa redshirt sophomore Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional), who placed fourth at 157, Arizona State junior Josh Shields (Franklin Regional), who took seventh at 157, and Virginia Tech junior Zack Zavatsky (Latrobe), who finished sixth at 184.

Pletcher dropped a 16-8 decision to N.C. State's Tariq Wilson in the third-place match.

Kemerer injured his left arm during this third-place match with Nebraska's Tyler Berger and was forced to injury default. Kemerer placed third last year.

Shields avenged an earlier loss in the tournament and defeated South Dakota State's Luke Zilverberg, 11-5. Zilverberg defeated Shields, 9-6, in the second round. Zavatsky finished sixth after falling to Michigan senior Mark Abounader, 8-2.

Getting ready

Pitt will be the host of the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at PPG Arena on March 21-23.

“It's going to be awesome,” Shields said. “Cleveland was a little closer than St. Louis. I've been to PPG Arena for events, and it's going to be awesome.”

Pitt officials have already begun preparation for the tournament. Some were taking notes on how the Mid-American Conference handled the tournament at Quicken Loans Arena.

“I haven't really thought about next year yet,” Nolf said. “But it's going to be really cool to because I'm around the Pittsburgh area. So it will be pretty cool. I have a lot of people supporting us out there, as we do here, not too far from there.”

Pitt put 2,000 tickets on sale to the general public earlier this week and the allotment was sold out in less than an hour.

Remember me

Ryan Diehl and Austin DeSanto are famous for who they defeated in the PIAA wrestling championships.

Diehl, who is at Maryland, was the only wrestler to defeat Kittanning's and Penn State's Jason Nolf. Diehl was a four-time state champion, two at Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and the final two at Trinity in Camp Hill.

DeSanto's claim to fame came in the 2017 PIAA finals when he handed Franklin Regional's and Iowa's Spencer Lee his only loss, being awarded a controversial takedown at the buzzer. DeSanto wrestles for Drexel.

Diehl went 1-2 in the tournament, and DeSanto was 2-2. Neither earned All-American honors.

Coaching ties

At least four former PIAA and WPIAL champions are coaching in college.

Cary Kolat, a four-time PIAA champion from Jefferson-Morgan, is the coach at Campbell. Coleman Scott is the coach at North Carolina. The Waynesburg graduate was a three-time PIAA champion. Teague Moore is the coach at American. He was PIAA champion from North Allegheny.

Jeremy Hunter is an assistant coach at Illinois. He was a four-time PIAA champion at McGuffey.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me