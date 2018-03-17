NCAA wrestling notebook: Seven former WPIAL standouts earn All-America honors, 3 win titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — Seven former WPIAL wrestlers earned NCAA Division I wresting championship All-American honors, and three won titles Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), Penn State junior Jason Nolf (Kittanning) and Penn State junior Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) claimed gold. Nolf and Joseph defended their crowns.

The other four WPIAL wrestlers to earn medals were Ohio State sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe), who placed fourth at 133 pounds, Iowa redshirt sophomore Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional), who placed fourth at 157, Arizona State junior Josh Shields (Franklin Regional), who took seventh at 157, and Virginia Tech junior Zack Zavatsky (Latrobe), who finished sixth at 184.

Pletcher dropped a 16-8 decision to N.C. State's Tariq Wilson in the third-place match.

Kemerer injured his left arm during this third-place match with Nebraska's Tyler Berger and was forced to injury default. Kemerer placed third last year.

Shields avenged an earlier loss in the tournament and defeated South Dakota State's Luke Zilverberg, 11-5. Zilverberg defeated Shields, 9-6, in the second round. Zavatsky finished sixth after falling to Michigan senior Mark Abounader, 8-2.

Getting ready

Pitt will be the host of the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at PPG Arena on March 21-23.

“It's going to be awesome,” Shields said. “Cleveland was a little closer than St. Louis. I've been to PPG Arena for events, and it's going to be awesome.”

Pitt officials have already begun preparation for the tournament. Some were taking notes on how the Mid-American Conference handled the tournament at Quicken Loans Arena.

“I haven't really thought about next year yet,” Nolf said. “But it's going to be really cool to because I'm around the Pittsburgh area. So it will be pretty cool. I have a lot of people supporting us out there, as we do here, not too far from there.”

Pitt put 2,000 tickets on sale to the general public earlier this week and the allotment was sold out in less than an hour.

Remember me

Ryan Diehl and Austin DeSanto are famous for who they defeated in the PIAA wrestling championships.

Diehl, who is at Maryland, was the only wrestler to defeat Kittanning's and Penn State's Jason Nolf. Diehl was a four-time state champion, two at Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and the final two at Trinity in Camp Hill.

DeSanto's claim to fame came in the 2017 PIAA finals when he handed Franklin Regional's and Iowa's Spencer Lee his only loss, being awarded a controversial takedown at the buzzer. DeSanto wrestles for Drexel.

Diehl went 1-2 in the tournament, and DeSanto was 2-2. Neither earned All-American honors.

Coaching ties

At least four former PIAA and WPIAL champions are coaching in college.

Cary Kolat, a four-time PIAA champion from Jefferson-Morgan, is the coach at Campbell. Coleman Scott is the coach at North Carolina. The Waynesburg graduate was a three-time PIAA champion. Teague Moore is the coach at American. He was PIAA champion from North Allegheny.

Jeremy Hunter is an assistant coach at Illinois. He was a four-time PIAA champion at McGuffey.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.