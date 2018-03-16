Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Former Latrobe teammates Pletcher, Zavatsky advance to NCAA wrestling semifinals

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

CLEVELAND — When Luke Pletcher and Zack Zavatsky were in high school at Latrobe, the duo became PIAA champions the same season.

Friday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at Quicken Loans Arena, they each became All-Americans.

Achieving their goals together is nothing new for the former high school teammates. Both defeated wrestlers from Lehigh in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Pletcher (31-2) downed Lehigh's Scott Parker, 3-1, at 133 pounds. The Ohio State standout also defeated Parker (Pennridge) in the 2014 PIAA finals, 3-1, in overtime.

After his victory, the usually calm Pletcher turned to the Ohio State fans and flexed his muscles to celebrate.

At 184 pounds, Zavatsky, a redshirt junior for Virginia Tech, used a takedown in overtime to edge No. 3 Ryan Preisch, the third seed, 3-1. Preisch defeated Zavatsky, 4-2, in overtime earlier this season.

After his bout, he sought out his former high school coach Marc Billett and gave him a hug.

“I should have won the first meeting,” Zavatsky said. “I had him beat. This time I just kept after him. I just had to stay calm and focused.”

Both will have tough semifinal matches Friday night.

No. 3 Pletcher faces Michigan's Stevan Micic (27-2), the No. 2 seed and the only wrestler to defeat Pletcher.

No. 6-seeded Zavatsky (33-5) faces No. 2 Myles Martin (32-3) of Ohio State.

“I didn't look at the brackets,” Zavatsky said. “I didn't care who I wrestled. I just went out and did my best.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me