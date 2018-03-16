Former Latrobe teammates Pletcher, Zavatsky advance to NCAA wrestling semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — When Luke Pletcher and Zack Zavatsky were in high school at Latrobe, the duo became PIAA champions the same season.

Friday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at Quicken Loans Arena, they each became All-Americans.

Achieving their goals together is nothing new for the former high school teammates. Both defeated wrestlers from Lehigh in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Pletcher (31-2) downed Lehigh's Scott Parker, 3-1, at 133 pounds. The Ohio State standout also defeated Parker (Pennridge) in the 2014 PIAA finals, 3-1, in overtime.

After his victory, the usually calm Pletcher turned to the Ohio State fans and flexed his muscles to celebrate.

At 184 pounds, Zavatsky, a redshirt junior for Virginia Tech, used a takedown in overtime to edge No. 3 Ryan Preisch, the third seed, 3-1. Preisch defeated Zavatsky, 4-2, in overtime earlier this season.

After his bout, he sought out his former high school coach Marc Billett and gave him a hug.

“I should have won the first meeting,” Zavatsky said. “I had him beat. This time I just kept after him. I just had to stay calm and focused.”

Both will have tough semifinal matches Friday night.

No. 3 Pletcher faces Michigan's Stevan Micic (27-2), the No. 2 seed and the only wrestler to defeat Pletcher.

No. 6-seeded Zavatsky (33-5) faces No. 2 Myles Martin (32-3) of Ohio State.

“I didn't look at the brackets,” Zavatsky said. “I didn't care who I wrestled. I just went out and did my best.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer.